What time does the NASCAR race start today? Start Time, TV Channel, & Live Stream Details for AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Fort Worth, Texas, this weekend for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at the Texas Motor Speedway.

The ninth race of the season will see 38 drivers compete for 267 laps on the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval intermediate track in a 400-mile race.

NASCAR has seen five different winners—William Byron, Daniel Suarez, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, and Denny Hamlin—in the first eight races this season, with Byron and Hamlin securing three and two wins, respectively.

Expand Tweet

Byron is the defending champion. He will have the opportunity to defend his AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 title on Sunday.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Start Time: 3:30 pm ET

Date: April 14

How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel details

The 2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 will air on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3:30 pm ET. FOX Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the season's ninth race.

Expand Tweet

As a result, all the action in Fort Worth, Texas, including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on FS1 and PRN, while the main event will be live on FS1 in the United States.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 8:30 p.m. GMT.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 3:30 pm ET.

India

Indian viewers need to opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 1 a.m. IST on April 15 (Monday).

New Zealand

The action will stream at 7:30 a.m. NZST on Monday, April 15.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 5:30 a.m. AEST.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 9:30 p.m. ET.

AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Live Streaming Options

Live streaming of the Texas race will be available on the FOX Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXSports.com.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirectTV, or Sling TV to stream the 267-lap Cup race in Fort Worth, Texas.

AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Entry List

Here's the complete entry list for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry (R) #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Kaz Grala (R) #16 - Ty Dillon (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Daniel Hemric #33 - Austin Hill (i) #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #71 - Zane Smith (R) #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #84 - Jimmie Johnson #99 - Daniel Suárez

Poll : Will William Byron defend his Texas race title? No Yes 0 votes View Discussion