What time does the NASCAR race start today? Start Time, TV Channel, & Live Stream Details for Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte

By Yash Soni
Modified May 26, 2024 06:08 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Concord, North Carolina, for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend.

The 14th race of the season will see 40 drivers compete for 400 laps on the 1.5-mile-long track in a 600-mile race.

Ryan Blaney is the defending champion of the event and will have the opportunity to defend his Coca-Cola 600 title on Sunday.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Start Time: 6 p.m. ET

Date: May 26

How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel details

The 2024 Coca-Cola 600 will air on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3:30 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the season's 14th race. So, all the track activity in Concord, North Carolina, including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on FS1.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 11 p.m. GMT.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 6 p.m. ET.

India

Indian viewers need to opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 3:30 p.m. IST on May 27 (Monday).

New Zealand

The action will stream at 10 a.m. NZST on Monday, May 27.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 8 a.m. AEST.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 12 a.m. ET on Monday (May 27).

Coca-Cola 600 Live Streaming Options

Live streaming of the Charlotte spring race will be available on the FOX Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXSports.com.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirectTV, or Sling TV to stream the longest race of the season at Charlotte.

Coca-Cola 600 Entry List

Here's the complete entry list for the Coca-Cola 600:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Noah Gragson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Kaz Grala (R)
  15. #16 - Shane van Gisbergen (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #44 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  30. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #50 – Ty Dillon
  34. #51 - Justin Haley
  35. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  36. #66 - David Starr
  37. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  38. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  39. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  40. #99 - Daniel Suárez

