What time does the NASCAR race start today? Start Time, TV Channel, & Live Stream Details for Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Concord, North Carolina, for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend.

The 14th race of the season will see 40 drivers compete for 400 laps on the 1.5-mile-long track in a 600-mile race.

Ryan Blaney is the defending champion of the event and will have the opportunity to defend his Coca-Cola 600 title on Sunday.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Start Time: 6 p.m. ET

Date: May 26

How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel details

The 2024 Coca-Cola 600 will air on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3:30 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the season's 14th race. So, all the track activity in Concord, North Carolina, including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on FS1.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 11 p.m. GMT.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 6 p.m. ET.

India

Indian viewers need to opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 3:30 p.m. IST on May 27 (Monday).

New Zealand

The action will stream at 10 a.m. NZST on Monday, May 27.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 8 a.m. AEST.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 12 a.m. ET on Monday (May 27).

Coca-Cola 600 Live Streaming Options

Live streaming of the Charlotte spring race will be available on the FOX Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXSports.com.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirectTV, or Sling TV to stream the longest race of the season at Charlotte.

Coca-Cola 600 Entry List

Here's the complete entry list for the Coca-Cola 600:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry (R) #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Kaz Grala (R) #16 - Shane van Gisbergen (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Daniel Hemric #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #44 - J. J. Yeley (i) #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #50 – Ty Dillon #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #66 - David Starr #71 - Zane Smith (R) #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #84 - Jimmie Johnson #99 - Daniel Suárez