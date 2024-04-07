What time does the NASCAR race start today? Start Time, TV Channel & Live Stream Details for Cook Out 400 at Martinsville

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Ridgeway, Virginia, this weekend for the Cook Out 400 at the Martinsville Speedway.

The eighth race of the season will see 37 drivers compete for 400 laps on the 0.526-mile short track in a 210.5-mile race.

NASCAR has seen five different winners—William Byron, Daniel Suarez, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, and Denny Hamlin—in the first seven races this season, with Byron and Hamlin securing multiple wins.

Larson is the defending champion. He will have the opportunity to repeat on Sunday.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Start Time: 3 pm ET

Date: April 7

How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel details

The 2024 Cook Out 400 will air on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3 pm ET. FOX Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the season's eighth race.

As a result, all the action in Martinsville, including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on FS2 and MRN, while the main event will be live on FS1 in the United States.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 8 pm GMT.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 3 pm ET.

India

Indian viewers need to opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 12:30 am IST on April 8 (Monday).

New Zealand

The action will stream at 7 am NZST on Monday, April 8.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 5 am AEST.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 9 pm ET.

Cook Out 400 Live Streaming Options

Live streaming of the Martinsville race will be available on the FOX Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXSports.com.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirectTV, or Sling TV to stream the 210.4-lap Cup race in Martinsville, Virginia.

Cook Out 400 Entry List

Here's the complete entry list for the Martinsville spring race:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Kaz Grala #16 - Josh Williams #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Daniel Hemric #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #66 – David Star #71 - Zane Smith #77 - Carson Hocevar #99 - Daniel Suarez

