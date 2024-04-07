  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • What time does the NASCAR race start today? Start Time, TV Channel & Live Stream Details for Cook Out 400 at Martinsville

What time does the NASCAR race start today? Start Time, TV Channel & Live Stream Details for Cook Out 400 at Martinsville

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 07, 2024 21:00 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Practice
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Practice

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Ridgeway, Virginia, this weekend for the Cook Out 400 at the Martinsville Speedway.

The eighth race of the season will see 37 drivers compete for 400 laps on the 0.526-mile short track in a 210.5-mile race.

NASCAR has seen five different winners—William Byron, Daniel Suarez, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, and Denny Hamlin—in the first seven races this season, with Byron and Hamlin securing multiple wins.

Larson is the defending champion. He will have the opportunity to repeat on Sunday.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Start Time: 3 pm ET

Date: April 7

How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel details

The 2024 Cook Out 400 will air on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3 pm ET. FOX Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the season's eighth race.

As a result, all the action in Martinsville, including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on FS2 and MRN, while the main event will be live on FS1 in the United States.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 8 pm GMT.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 3 pm ET.

India

Indian viewers need to opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 12:30 am IST on April 8 (Monday).

New Zealand

The action will stream at 7 am NZST on Monday, April 8.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 5 am AEST.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 9 pm ET.

Cook Out 400 Live Streaming Options

Live streaming of the Martinsville race will be available on the FOX Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXSports.com.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirectTV, or Sling TV to stream the 210.4-lap Cup race in Martinsville, Virginia.

Cook Out 400 Entry List

Here's the complete entry list for the Martinsville spring race:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Josh Berry
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Noah Gragson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Kaz Grala
  15. #16 - Josh Williams
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Justin Haley
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #66 – David Star
  35. #71 - Zane Smith
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  37. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Poll : Will Kyle Larson defend his Martinsville Spring race title?

Yes

No

0 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?