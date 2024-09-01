What time does the NASCAR race start today? Start Time, TV Channel, & Live Stream Details for Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington?

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Darlington, South Carolina, for the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway this weekend. The 26th race of the season will see 37 drivers compete for 367 laps on the 1.366-mile-long track in a 500-mile race.

Kyle Larson, the defending winner of the Darlington Fall race, will have the opportunity to defend his Cook Out Southern 500 title on Sunday, September 1.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Start Time: 6 p.m. ET

Date: Sunday, September 1

How to watch the NASCAR race today: TV channel details

The live-action of the 2024 Cook Out Southern 500 will be available on NBC Sports and USA Network, while radio coverage can be enjoyed on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 6 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the season’s 26th race. So, all the track activity in Darlington, South Carolina, including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on NBC Sports.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 11 p.m. GMT on Sunday.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 6:30 p.m. ET.

India

Indian viewers need to opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 3:30 a.m. IST on September 1 (Monday).

New Zealand

The action will stream at 10 a.m. NZST on Monday, September 1.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 8 a.m. AEST on Monday.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 1 a.m. ET on Monday.

Cook Out Southern 500 Live Streaming Options

Live streaming of the Darlington Fall race will be enjoyed on the NBC Sports app, which can be downloaded on Android and iOS devices on nbcsports.com.

Viewers can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirectTV or Sling TV to stream Cook Out Southern 500.

Cook Out Southern 500 Entry List

Here's the complete entry list for Cook Out Southern 500:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry (R) #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Kaz Grala #16 - Shane van Gisbergen (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Daniel Hemric #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #66 - Timmy Hill (i) #71 - Zane Smith (R) #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

