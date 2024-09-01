  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • Cook Out Southern 500
  • What time does the NASCAR race start today? Start Time, TV Channel, & Live Stream Details for Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington?

What time does the NASCAR race start today? Start Time, TV Channel, & Live Stream Details for Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington?

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 01, 2024 20:56 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 Practice &amp; Qualifying - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 (Source: Imagn)

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Darlington, South Carolina, for the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway this weekend. The 26th race of the season will see 37 drivers compete for 367 laps on the 1.366-mile-long track in a 500-mile race.

Kyle Larson, the defending winner of the Darlington Fall race, will have the opportunity to defend his Cook Out Southern 500 title on Sunday, September 1.

also-read-trending Trending

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Start Time: 6 p.m. ET

Date: Sunday, September 1

How to watch the NASCAR race today: TV channel details

The live-action of the 2024 Cook Out Southern 500 will be available on NBC Sports and USA Network, while radio coverage can be enjoyed on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 6 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the season’s 26th race. So, all the track activity in Darlington, South Carolina, including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on NBC Sports.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 11 p.m. GMT on Sunday.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 6:30 p.m. ET.

India

Indian viewers need to opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 3:30 a.m. IST on September 1 (Monday).

New Zealand

The action will stream at 10 a.m. NZST on Monday, September 1.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 8 a.m. AEST on Monday.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 1 a.m. ET on Monday.

Cook Out Southern 500 Live Streaming Options

Live streaming of the Darlington Fall race will be enjoyed on the NBC Sports app, which can be downloaded on Android and iOS devices on nbcsports.com.

Viewers can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirectTV or Sling TV to stream Cook Out Southern 500.

Cook Out Southern 500 Entry List

Here's the complete entry list for Cook Out Southern 500:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Noah Gragson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Kaz Grala
  15. #16 - Shane van Gisbergen (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Justin Haley
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #66 - Timmy Hill (i)
  35. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  37. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी