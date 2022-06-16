×
"What a way to return" - Chris Buescher calls it an 'awesome run' at Sonoma Raceway after P2 finish at Toyota/Save Mart 350

Chris Buescher walks onstage during driver intros before the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
Modified Jun 16, 2022 01:51 AM IST

Chris Buescher made a strong comeback on Sunday at Sonoma Raceway after missing last weekend’s inaugural Cup Series race due to COVID-19. The 29-year-old lost the Toyota/Save Mart 350 to Daniel Suarez by a margin of 3.849 seconds. The result was bittersweet for Buescher as he was too close to a second Cup win, but also a posting his best finish of the season.

We ran with the best of the best all day. Proud of this @FifthThird team for bringing a car with race winning speed. Two @RFKracing cars in the Top-10… we keep doing this and victory lane will come.Also… second sucks 😡 https://t.co/6yJJMaSvsx

During the post-race interview, Buescher spoke about his season-best second-place finish at Sonoma. He admitted that his #17 team did a great job and put in a fast #17 Ford for him as he was happy with the way he returned to the race track. He later expressed his disappointment at not securing a win in the end, as he should have made it happen in the final restart itself to go for the win.

Buescher said:

“This team did a great job and put a really fast Fifth Third Bank Mustang underneath me this weekend. What a way to return and come back to the race track, but I didn’t get the job done there at the end. I feel like we should have had the win and I didn’t get it. We were close, just needed more. I needed to make it happen on that restart and I didn’t.”

After securing his first top-5 finish of the season, the Prosper, Texas native called it an awesome run and said:

“If we can keep getting cars like this then a win will come. It was an awesome run, and I should be happy, but I am disappointed to be that close and not get it.”

“Just didn’t get it done when it counted”: Chris Buescher

Speaking about his comeback, Chris Buescher said it was an awesome recovery compared to his Circuit of the Americas outing. He later congratulated Daniel Suarez and said:

“It’s an awesome run. Awesome recovery from COTA, what we had there. Everybody back at RFK [Racing] is doing a great job. Hurts to be that close, but congratulations to [Daniel] Suarez. We were trying, trying to get him… Ran out of steam there.”
Battled until the end.P2 for @Chris_Buescher. https://t.co/7kgQpk3DW9

Chris Buescher lost three spots in the Cup Series points table after missing out on the inaugural Cup race at Gateway due to COVID-19. After a P2 finish at Sonoma, he gained two positions to grab 22nd place in the points table with 318 points.

