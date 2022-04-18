Where is Bubba Wallace Jr. on NASCAR Cup Series table after the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway?

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace Jr. has had a tough season so far. The 28-year-old driver crossed the line in twenty-eighth place at the NASCAR Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway last Sunday.

23XI Racing as a team has struggled throughout all nine races held in the 2022 season so far. Kurt Busch, Wallace Jr.'s teammate, has been able to get a few top ten finishes, however Wallace Jr. has failed to make an impact since his second place finish at the Daytona 500 this year.

This puts Wallace Jr. toward the bottom of the drivers standings table. He currently sits in P22 with 163 points to his name, followed by Denny Hamlin in P23. 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin, however, has a win to his name at the Toyota Owners 400 for Joe Gibbs Racing.

The Food City Dirt Race saw Kyle Busch win after leaders Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe spun out on the final lap battling for the lead.

Bubba Wallace Jr. consoles Tyler Reddick after last lap spin

23XI Racing Driver Bubba Wallace Jr. was one of the first drivers to console Tyler Reddick after the NASCAR Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Tyler Reddick led the race on the final lap when a move by Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe caused the pair to spin out.

This led to Reddick missing out on his first NASCAR Cup Series victory. Bubba Wallace Jr. was the first to reach out to Reddick after having been in a similar position himself at this year's Daytona 500, where he finished in P2.

Chase Briscoe also took time out to apologize to the Corning, California native after the race.

Watch the sportsmanship between drivers below:

NASCAR heads to Talladega Superspeedway next weekend for the Geico 500.

