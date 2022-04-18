Where is Kyle Larson on NASCAR Cup Series table after the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway?

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson finished fourth in the Food City Dirt Race last Sunday held at Bristol Motor Speedway. The ninth race of the 2022 season shook the field up with the return of the loose surface at the Tennessee half-mile track.

This meant drivers had to adapt quickly to the surface and the Next Gen cars, which would run on dirt for the first full race distance. Kyle Larson, who has a background in dirt racing, flourished in the race even though he called it very different from 'actual' dirt track racing.

Larson sits in ninth on the drivers' standings table with 249 points and a win to his name, followed closely by Chase Briscoe in P10 with 245 points.

Larson couldn't keep his place at the top of the table as he had a few tough weekends along the way, which caused him to slip from the top spot.

Kyle Larson's thoughts on the Food City Dirt Race

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion and veteran dirt track racer Kyle Larson managed to finish fourth in the Food City Dirt Race last Sunday. The Hendrick Motorsports driver looked at home on a loose surface, sliding his car to the absolute limit, at one point also brushing the wall.

Larson was one of the few drivers who was skeptical going into the race at Bristol Motor Speedway and called it 'a waste of everyone's time'.

However, the 29-year-old seems to have come around to the idea of Cup cars racing on dirt. Speaking to notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass after the race, he said:

"It was fun, I mean it felt like a dirt race so, obviously I think there's some small tweaking that can be done to make it even better. But yeah, I mean overall it was a really good race."

Watch the interview below:

Catch the Cup Series drivers battle it out at Talladega Superspeedway next weekend for the Geico 500.

