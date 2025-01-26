Where did NASCAR stars Austin Cindric and Shane van Gisbergen finish at Rolex 24 at Daytona? Full results and leaderboard explored

2022 Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric and NASCAR Cup Series rookie Shane van Gisbergen took part in the 2025 IMSA SportsCar Championship Rolex 24 at Daytona. The 24-hour endurance racing was completed on Sunday (January 16) at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, with 61 entries.

Driving the #64 Ford Mustang GT3 for Ford Multimatic Motorsports, Austin Cindric secured a third-place finish in the GTD Pro class along with his teammates Mike Rockenfeller and Sebastian Priaulx. Shane van Gisbergen, meanwhile, finished ninth in the GTD Pro class of the 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona.

SVG, who teamed up with NASCAR’s one of top prospects, Connor Zilisch, in the #91 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R for Trackhouse by TF Sport, also finished ninth. The entry was fielded by NASCAR Cup Series team Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks.

Team Penske’s Austin Cindric finished 19th overall in the Rolex 24 at Daytona standings while SVG and Zilisch racked up a 25th overall finish in the 61 entries Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Part-time NASCAR Truck Series driver and broadcaster Parker Kligerman finished 13th in the GTD Class and 44th overall driving the #78 Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 for Forte Racing.

Meanwhile, 32-year-old Felipe Nasr won the 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona, making it two in a row. He outdueled teammate Matt Campbell to take the checkered flag in the #7 Porsche 939 for Porsche Penske Motorsport. It also marked back-to-back victories in the Rolex 24 at Daytona for Roger Penske.

Where did Austin Cindric, SVG, and other supercar drivers finish at Rolex 24 at Daytona? Complete race results

Below are the final results of the Rolex 24 at Daytona in all four classes:

Rolex 24 at Daytona: GTP Class

Porsche Penske Motorsport (F. Nasr, N. Tandy, L. Vanthoor) Acura Meyer Shank Racing (T. Blomqvist, C. Braun, S. Dixon, F. Rosenqvist) Porsche Penske Motorsport (M. Jaminet, M. Campbell, K. Estre) BMW M Team RLL (P. Eng, D. Vanthoor, K. Magnussen, R. Marciello) Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing (R. Taylor, F. Albuquerque, W. Stevens, B. Hartley) JDC-Miller Motorsport (P. Wehrlein, T. Helm, B. Aron, G. Bruni) BMW M Team RLL (M. Wittmann, S. Linde, R. Frijns, R. Rast) Acura Meyer Shank Racing (N. Yelloly, A. Palou, K. Ota, R. Zande) Action Express Racing (J. Aitken, E. Bamber, F. Vesti, F. Drugovich) Proton Competition (N. Jani, T. Vautier, N. Pino, J. Andlauer) Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing (J. Taylor, L. Deletraz, A. Lynn, K. Kobayashi) Lamborghini (M. Bortolotti, R. Grosjean, D. Kvyat, E. Mortara)

Rolex 24 at Daytona: LMP2 Class

Tower Motorsports (J. Farano, S. Alvarez, S. Bourdais, J. Uitert) United Autosports USA (D. Goldburg, P. Resta, J. Aleen, R. Lindh) Riley (G. Robinson, F. Fraga, J. Burdon, F. Massa) PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports (R. Sales, B. Keating, B. Pedersen, M. Beche) Era Motorsport (P. Chatin, D. Hansson, R. Dalziel, T. Lutke) AO Racing (P. Hyett, D. Cameron, J. Edgar, C. Rasmussen) CrowdStrike Racing by APR (G. Kurtz, M. Jakobsen, T. Sowery, C. Herta) PECOM Racing (L. Companc, N. Nielsen, M. Vaxiviere, D. Murry) TDS Racing (S. Thomas, M. Jensen, H. McElrea, C. Milesi) Pratt Miller Motorsports (P. Fittipaldi, J. Roe, C. Cumming, C. Ilott) Inter Europol Competition (T. Dillmann, J. Field, A. Costa, B. Garg) United Autosports USA (B. Hanley, N. Boulle, O. Jarvis, G. Patterson)

Rolex 24 at Daytona: GTD Class

AWA (O. Fidani, M. Bell, L. Kern, M. Irchhofer) Wrights Motorsport (A. Adelson, E. Skeer, T. Sargent, A. Guven) Heart of Racing Team (T. Gamble, C. Stevenson, Z. Robichon, M. Drudi) Winward Motorsport (R. Ward, P. Ellis, I. Dontje, L. Auer) Turner Motorsport (R. Foley, P. Gallagher, J. Klingmann, J. Walker) AF Corse (C. Toledo, R. Agostini, A. Leclerc, C. Laursen) Van der Steur Racing (R. Steur, V. Clot, M. Robin, A. McIntosh) Iron Dames (R. Frey, S. Bovy, M. Gatting, K. Gaillard) Korthoff Competition (S. Lucas, K. Koch, M. Gotz, D. Morad) Wayne Taylor Racing (D. Formal, T. Hindman, G. Doyle, K. Marcelli) Triarsi Competizione (S. Monk, S. McAleer, M. Sheen, J. Calado) Conquest Racing (M. Franco, D. Serra, C. Sbirrazzuoli, G. Altoe) Forte Racing (M. Goikhberg, M. Farnbacher, F. Perera, P. Lingerman) Lone Star Racing (D. Knox, S. Andrews, E. Filgueiras, R. Aron) Vasser Sullivan (J. Hawksworth, P. Thompson, F. Montecalvo. K. Kirkwood) Triarsi Competizione (O. Triarsi, C. Scardina, A. Rovera, R. Agostini) AF Corse (S. Mann, L. Wadoux, A. Gudi, K. Cozzolino) Gradient Racing (J. Hand, T. Bechtolsheimer, T. Calderon, H. Tincknell) Inception Racing (B. Iribe, F. Schandorff, O. Millroy, D. Fumanelli) DXDT Racing (S. Yoluc, A. Udell, C. Eastwood, P. Derani) Cetilar Racing (R. Lacorte, N. Lacorte, L. Patrese, A. Fuoco) Magnus Racing (A. Lally, J. Potter, S. Pumpelly, N. Thiim)

Rolex 24 at Daytona: GTD Pro Class

Ford Multimatic Motorsports (C. Mies, F. Vervisch, D. Olsen) Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller (A. Garcia, A. Sims, D. Juncadella) Ford Multimatic Motorsports (M. Rockenfeller, A. Cindric, S. Priaulx) Paul Miller Racing (M. Snow, N. Verhagen, C. Phillippi, K. Linde) GetSpeed (F. Schiller, L. Stolz, A. Bartone, M. Martin) DragonSpeed (A. Costa, D. Rigon, M. Molina, T. Neubauer) Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller (T. Milner, N. Catsburg, N. Varrone) AO Racing (L. Henirch, K. Bachler, A. Picariello) Trackhouse by TF Sport (B. Keating, C. Zilisch, S. McLaughin, S. Gisbergen) Proton Competition (C. Shiavoni, M. Cressoni, R. Lietz, T. Preining) Vasser Sullivan (B. Barnicoat, A. Telitz, T. Bell, K. Kirkwood) Paul Miller Racing (D. Harper, M. Hesse, J. Krohn, A. Farfus) Pfaff Motorsports (A. Caldarelli, J. Pepper, M. Mapelli. J. Hinchcliffe) Heart of Racing Team (R. Gunn, A. Riberas, R. Angelis, M. Sorensen) 75 Express (K. Habul, M. Grenier, M. Engel, J. Gounon)

The second race of the 2025 IMSA season will be held at Sebring International Raceway on March 15.

