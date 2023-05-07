Where did Toni Breidinger finish on her NASCAR Truck Series debut?

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debutant Toni Breidinger and her first experience from behind the wheel of a stock car at full pace came this Saturday (MAy 6). The female Arab-American driver managed to battle it out on the 1.5-mile-long Kansas Speedway during the Heart of America 200, clinching a ultimate finishing position of P15.

Breidinger's debut in the series saw two female drivers drive together in the nationwide series for the first time in NASCAR history. Accompanying fellow driver and competitor Hailie Deegan, the model turned racecar driver managed to stay out of trouble on seven seperate restarts during the 134-lap-event at the tri-oval.

Ultimately finishing in P15, Toni Breigdinger's debut in the series impressed several people, along with TRICON garage team members, the racing outfit that fielded the Hillsborough, California native's #1 Victoria's Secret Toyota Tundra TRD.

Reflecting on her first official NASCAR Truck Series outing, Toni Breidinger later said in a post-race interview:

"I feel like this gives me a confidence boost as a driver and hopefully I can do more Truck races and get even better finishes. Nobody gives an inch so I feel like there's a massive learning curve throughout."

The 200-mile-long race saw GMS Racing's Grant Enfinger clinch his eighth victory in the nationwide series, along with his first at Kansas Speedway. The 38-year-old managed to keep second place driver Cory Heim at arm's length as the duo crossed the start-finish line with over four seconds seperating the two.

Toni Breidinger managed to finish in the top-15 in ARCA Menards race on Saturday as well

Graduating from the ARCA Menards Series, Toni Breidinger had a pretty hectic Saturday as the 23-year-old was not only seen racing in the Dawn 150 in the afternoon, but the Heart of America 200 in the evening as well.

However, the Victoria's Secret model turned NASCAR driver managed to bag decent finishes on her day while doubling up on experience.

Breidinger managed to finish in P15 in her first ever Truck Series race, while also finishing in P11 in the ARCA Menards Series race on Saturday. The Venturini Motorsports driver hopes to be on the Truck Series grid soon, with her talent behind the wheel backed up by a host of firsts for a NASCAR driver till date.

Toni Breidinger currently is the only female Arab-American driver in the sport, along with being the sole person to juggle modelling as well as driving as professions.

