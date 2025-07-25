Which NASCAR drivers are attempting the double duty Xfinity-Cup Series run at Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

As NASCAR heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for its crown jewel event, four drivers are slated to perform double duty across Xfinity and the Cup Series. One among them is Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson, who's looking to relive past glory at the track.As NASCAR's defending Brickyard 400 winner, Larson is set to drive the #17 HMS Chevy in the Xfinity Series. Along with him, Jesse Love, Katherine Legge, and Josh Bolicki are also set to make double-duty attempts.Love will make his Cup start with the #62 Chevrolet Camaro for Beard Motorsports, while Legge continues her partnership with Livefast Motorsports. Following a successful run at 21st in the Chicago Street Race, Bolicki returns to his Garage 66 entry.Bolicki is the only driver other than Larson to have previous experience in the famed oval, but Legge has considerable history racing in the Indy 500. Love made his Indianapolis Motor Speedway debut last year as Richard Childress Racing's Xfinity Series driver.Kyle Larson, meanwhile, enters the weekend after an early exit in the first race of his Indy-Charlotte double attempt back in May. His subsequent DNF in Charlotte exacerbated his situation, causing him to forego any future plans for the 1100-miler.Kyle Larson reflects on his NASCAR return to IndianapolisDespite his recent shortcomings at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Kyle Larson remains optimistic heading into the weekend. Speaking to NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass, Larson reflected on last year's win and hoped for a return to consistency.Pockrass shared the interview on his X handle, where Kyle Larson discussed his mindset going into the weekend.&quot;I'm happy to get to going back to Indy. We were strong there last year and had some good fortune and was able to get the win. Good to do double duty this weekend with Xfinity also, so hopefully you have a couple good runs and yeah, just getting back to being consistent and getting consistent finishes. So Indy's always a good time,&quot; he said.After his misfortunes during the Memorial Day weekend, Kyle Larson bounced back to win at Kansas Speedway, but later found himself outside the top-10 on multiple rounds. Meanwhile, Larson's HMS teammate Chase Elliott has leapfrogged him in the driver's standings. The Georgia native now leads the tables with a 16-point lead, while Larson stands third with a 38-point deficit.Fans can watch the Cup Series race unfold on TNT Sports at 2 PM ET. Saturday's (July 26) Xfinity Series race will be broadcast on CW Sports at 4:30 PM ET.