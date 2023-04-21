Which NASCAR race track is temporary? Exploring examples from the 2023 calendar

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series has proven to be the most versatile season of the epitome of stock car racing so far. With the history of the sport going back 75 years ever since the formation of the governing body in 1947, NASCAR as a sport has grown leaps and bounds.

Once the brainchild of entrepreneur and racing enthusiast Bill France Sr., stock car racing has become America's most-watched form of motorsport since its inception.

NASCAR prides itself on keeping in touch with its roots, while moving along with the times better than any other genre of racing. The 2023 Cup Series schedule, along with celebrating the sport's 75th anniversary, has managed to up the ante even more.

Featuring staple oval tracks such as Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway on the calendar, the sport also spread its attention to other avenues. Venues such as the upcoming Chicago City Street Race as well as the Clash at the Coliseum have garnered new audiences for the sport.

While new and exciting venues are on the list for this year, drivers from the nationwide series will also be visiting cult classic tracks such as North Wilkesboro Speedway this season. Once a hub of exciting racing, venues such as North Wilkesboro have been in a state of neglect for quite some time before making their return.

The newer venues in the sport also bring a new way of racing as sometimes tracks are built in unlikely places for cars to race on. Once the event is over, the surfaces are torn back down, with the venue reverting to its original form.

A few examples of this phenomenon include the temporary track at the LA Memorial Coliseum as well as the upcoming street course that will be built on Chicago City's public roads.

While the Bristol Dirt Race is not exactly a temporary circuit, the surface of 'The Last Great Coliseum' is covered with dirt for the Food City Dirt Race as well.

Will NASCAR return to Bristol Dirt in 2024?

The future of NASCAR's dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway looks bleak, according to the fraternity's reaction to this year's event. The Food City Dirt Race, which took place earlier this month, was touted as having 'run its course' by several drivers.

Elaborating on how Cup Series cars are not meant to go racing on dirt, fans as well as analysts of the sport are doubtful of its return in 2024. Nascar has not released any official announcement as of now.

Meanwhile, watch the sport go live from Talladega Superspeedway this Sunday for GEICO 500 at 3:00 pm ET on FS1.

