Who in the racing world bought Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s $12.2M estate?

Hyak Motorsports driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. recently sold his 140-acre estate near Charlotte, North Carolina, and public tax records revealed that professional race car driver Bob Mueller Jr. bought the place. The co-owner of Streetside Classics reportedly paid three times the money for the Mooresville estate for what it was worth 12 years ago.

Ad

Muller Jr. and his wife, Donna, currently live in Mooresville, and the Rowan County public estate named the couple as the new owners of the 140-acre property. Additionally, on Thursday, June 26, 2025, Mrs. Mueller personally confirmed the news to The Charlotte Observer.

The new buyer of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s estate, Bob Mueller, is also a motorsports driver. He competes in the Mustang Cup, Mustang Challenge, and other similar events. Also, Mr. Mueller is currently competing in an amateur circuit at Watkins Glen International.

Ad

Trending

Stenhouse Jr. bought the property over a decade ago, and after getting married to his wife, Madyson Joye, the couple transformed the property into 'Slide Job Ranch,' housing small donkeys and longhorn cows. According to the listing, the 9,000 sq ft estate features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a fitness training center, a 3-acre pond, and guest housing with a covered horse-riding area.

The Rowan County revealed that the market value of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s 140-acre Charlotte estate is around $10.1 million. However, the couple paid $12.1 million, setting a new record in the Charlotte metro region. Previously, the newly constructed mansion on Lake Norman was sold for $11.5 million in July 2024.

Ad

"We’re excited to showcase this partnership on and off the track”: Gordon Smith on Ricky Stenhouse Jr. landing a new sponsor for the 2025 season

Earlier in April 2025, ahead of the Talladega Superspeedway race, Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. inked a multi-year deal with NOS Energy Drink. The beverage ranks among the key competitors of Prime Energy Drink, co-founded by social media influencer KSI and WWE professional wrestler Logan Paul.

Ad

The NOS Energy Drink will sponsor the #47 Chevy Camaro ZL1 in multiple events this season. Additionally, Hyak Motorsports team owner Gordon Smith shared his thoughts on the new sponsorship with the beverage brand and stated (in a team release via X):

“Partnering with NOS Energy Drink is a huge win for our organization. Their brand represents the same intensity and commitment to excellence that we bring to every race. We’re excited to showcase this partnership on and off the track.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Apart from NOS Energy, SunnyD, Rate, Ram Self Storage, Real American Beer, Betr, Hungry Jack, and Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe will also sponsor Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s ride in the 2025 season in rotation.

Additionally, the Olive Branch, Mississippi, native ranks 24th in the Cup Series points table with 319 points. He has secured two top-ten finishes and one top-five finish at EchoPark Speedway in the early 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.