Who will be John Hunter Nemechek’s crew chief at Legacy Motor Club?

Legacy Motor Club on Monday (November 13) announced Ben Beshore as the crew chief for John Hunter Nemechek and the #42 team for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Beshore served as Nemechek’s crew chief in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series. He led to win seven races and earned the Championship 4 berth with Joe Gibbs Racing. The next year will be the full-time return in NASCAR’s top-level series for both Nemechek and Beshore. They will once again work together to get the NASCAR title in 2024.

Beshore expressed his feelings on joining Legacy Motor Club and working again with John Hunter Nemechek. He is looking forward to building something special with the #42 team.

In a team release, speaking about joining Legacy Motor Club, Beshore said:

“I’m excited to join LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and continue working with John Hunter in the Cup Series – we had so much success last season. I’m looking forward to helping build this program into a perennial contender that can compete at the highest level possible each and every week.”

In his NASCAR Cup career, Ben Beshore has competed in 71 races, which all came with Kyle Busch. He served as crew-chief in a part-time role for three races in 2017 and worked with Busch from 2021-22.

In his tenure with Busch, the 42-year-old won three races. He won 15 races in the Xfinity Series, working with multiple drivers like Nemechek, Busch, and Harrison Burton.

John Hunter Nemechek spoke on working with crew chief Ben Beshore

The 26-year-old driver who had the series-leading seven wins this past season in Xfinity will make his return to the Cup Series next season for the first time since 2020. He feels lucky to have the opportunity to work again with Ben Beshore and is looking forward to building their partnerships for the wins and title.

In a team release, John Hunter Nemechek said:

“The partnership between driver and crew chief requires a type of chemistry that is hard to find. As a driver, if you’re lucky enough to find a crew chief that you mesh with as well as Ben and I do, you do everything possible to stick together. I look forward to building on our competitive partnership and fighting for more wins and championships.”

Catch the duo in action when the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series kicks off with Daytona 500 at the historic Daytona International on February 18.