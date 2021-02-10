Who won the NASCAR Busch Clash 2021 race

NASCAR's Busch Clash earlier today saw Kyle Busch take the checkered flag after Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott came together while battling for the lead on the last lap.

While the Elliott-Blaney friendship may be in question going forward into the season, Kyle Busch left his poor form of 2020 behind and kickstarted his 2021 season by registering a win in NASCAR's season-opening race.

Kyle Busch had a rather forgettable 2020 season. He could muster only a single win as he was eliminated in the Round of 12 in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series. This win should definitely stands to help him get into the groove for what lies ahead.

The Busch Clash win also marks Kyle Busch's second NASCAR career win in the Busch Clash and a first with new crew chief Ben Beshore.

Speaking post-race, Busch admitted he wasn't the best car in the competition, but at the same time, was excited about getting a win under his belt to kickstart the season.

NASCAR Busch Clash: How did Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott come together?

The unofficial season-opener of NASCAR 2021 saw Ryan Blaney start on pole but he could not keep the advantage going as he fell behind midway through the race. However, thanks to fresher tires, he found himself leading the field once again with just two laps to go.

With reigning NASCAR champion Chase Elliott in No. 9 car snapping at his heels in second place, Blaney braked late into the chicane in order to safeguard his position. However, Elliott went in even deeper and made contact with Blaney. The impact cause the No. 12 of Blaney to spin around and slam into the outside retaining wall.

Kyle Busch who was running third, was quick to seize on the opportunity and sped past a slowing Elliott to win the race.

WHAT A FINISH.



Chase Elliott went for it, got into Ryan Blaney, and Kyle Busch steals the win in the #BuschClash at Daytona! pic.twitter.com/iywUj1cQq7 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) February 10, 2021

In his post-race interview, Elliott was quite upfront that he meant business on the course without wanting to wreck anybody, while Ryan Blaney, on the other hand, mentioned that he had worked hard to get to a winning position before the wreck happened.

Hear from Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott after the last-lap tangle that cost both of them the win in the Busch Clash. pic.twitter.com/67NC5zhUxq — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) February 10, 2021

The 35-lap NASCAR Cup Series Busch Clash race has certainly whetted the appetite of the NASCAR fans for the season that lies ahead. Things are sure to get interesting in the Cup Series' next race, the Bluegreen Vacations Duel on Thursday.

