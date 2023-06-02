Who won the NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway last season?

The 16th event of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season is coming in thick and fast as drivers and teams digest last Monday's Coca-Cola 600 race. The Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway, formerly known as Gateway, will see drivers take to the 1.25-mile-long track this Sunday.

Last season's race saw tempers flare on the speedway, which sits on the outskirts of St. Louis. With the regular season championship battle heating up, especially between the top four drivers - who are separated by a mere eight points, the race this year promises to be a thrilling affair as well.

The highlight of last season's Enjoy Illionois 300 came in the form of long-time rivals Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain going after each other on the track, with a cameo appearance from Chase Elliott.

Elliott will be sitting this year's event out on account of a one-race suspension after intentionally wrecking Hamlin last weekend.

Team Penske's Joey Logano managed to visit victory lane at the Madison, Illinois track last year, driving his #22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang and edging out Kurt Busch during NASCAR overtime.

Several drivers are expected to be in the running for the win this Sunday. With twelve races left in the NASCAR regular season, expect drivers to throw caution to the wind and bring out the best in stock car racing.

NASCAR Cup Series drivers to watch out this weekend at WWT Raceway

With the 2023 edition of the Enjoy Illinois 300 set to go live this Sunday at 3:30 pm ET, many drivers are on top of analysts' lists to perform well at the 1.25-mile-long track.

Here are some of the few drivers to look out for this Sunday:

3. Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson @KyleLarsonRacin Tri-City tonight in St. Louis with @HighLimitRacing . Come on out if you’re in the area! Tickets available at the gate or watch live on @FloRacing Tri-City tonight in St. Louis with @HighLimitRacing. Come on out if you’re in the area! Tickets available at the gate or watch live on @FloRacing. https://t.co/UTXZH3wpXa

The Hendrick Motorsports driver has been in top form in 2023, managing to find success at his weaker short-tracks such as Martinsville and North Wilkesboro. Larson has been seen driving through the field on numerous occassions after starting from paltry grid positions.

2. Bubba Wallace

Bubba Wallace @BubbaWallace P5 at Darlington. Always hungry for more, but we’ll take back to back top 5’s and some solid stage points for the day P5 at Darlington. Always hungry for more, but we’ll take back to back top 5’s and some solid stage points for the day https://t.co/bJ0kUQ5nVq

The #23 Toyota Camry TRD driver has arguably been in his best form so far in the 2023 season, with three consecutive top-5 finishes - his career-best in the NASCAR Cup Series.

1. Corey LaJoie

Corey LaJoie might not have been in consideration for this list had he been driving his usual #7 Chevy at Spire Motorsports. However, the 31-year-old will be filling in for Chase Elliott in the #9 Chevy, one of the best cars in the field on any given day. It remains to be seen if he can pull out a special performance on raceday.

