Who won the NASCAR Truck Race today? Full results, standings from 2024 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 in Charlotte

The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 is finally done and dusted.

The 11th race of the season started at 8:30 pm ET on Friday (May 24) and lasted for one hour, 45 minutes, and 40 seconds. It took place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway and had 36 entries.

The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 saw eight lead changes among five drivers and witnessed five caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

Driving the #2 Chevrolet for Rev Racing, Nick Sanchez secured his second win of the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season at a 1.5-mile-long track.

Expand Tweet

Sanchez emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from Christian Eckes on lap 125 of the 134 and held off the charging Corey Heim in the closing lap to cross the finish line in P1.

Heim dominated the majority of the race, led 72 laps, and swept the first two stages before finishing temporarily second place due to multiple pit woes.

After the post-race inspection, it was found that three lug nuts not safe and secure on Heim's #11 Toyota, that resulted in a disqualification and promoted Stewart Friesen to the runner-up position.

Nick Sanchez crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.507 seconds ahead of Heim to grab the checkered flag at Charlotte. The win also marked Sanchez’s second career victory in NASCAR’s third-tier series.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Stewart Friesen claimed a P2 finish, followed by Grant Enfinger, Matt Mills, and Ben Rhodes in the top-five. Jake Garcia, Kaden Honeycutt, Connor Mosack, Dean Thompson, and Christian Eckes completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2024 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2024 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

#2 - Nick Sanchez #52 - Stewart Friesen #9 - Grant Enfinger #42 - Matt Mills #99 - Ben Rhodes #13 - Jake Garcia #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #7 - Connor Mosack #5 - Dean Thompson #19 - Christian Eckes #66 - Connor Jones (R) #17 - Taylor Gray #77 - Chase Purdy #32 - Bret Holmes #1 - Brett Moffitt #71 - Rajah Caruth #15 - Tanner Gray #02 - Mason Massey #43 - Daniel Dye #76 - Spencer Boyd #91 - Jack Wood #56 - Timmy Hill #98 - Ty Majeski #25 - Ty Dillion #75 - Stefan Parsons #41 - Bayley Currey #21 - Mason Maggio #38 - Layne Riggs (R) #20 - Memphis Villarreal #33 - Lawless Alan #88 - Matt Crafton #18 - Tyler Ankrum #46 - Thad Moffitt (R) #22 - Keith McGee #67 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #11 - Corey Heim

Catch Truck Series drivers and teams next at the World Wide Technology Raceway for the 12th race of the season on June 1.