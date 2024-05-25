Who won the NASCAR Truck Race today? Full results, standings from 2024 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 in Charlotte

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified May 25, 2024 04:34 GMT
The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 is finally done and dusted.

The 11th race of the season started at 8:30 pm ET on Friday (May 24) and lasted for one hour, 45 minutes, and 40 seconds. It took place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway and had 36 entries.

The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 saw eight lead changes among five drivers and witnessed five caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

Driving the #2 Chevrolet for Rev Racing, Nick Sanchez secured his second win of the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season at a 1.5-mile-long track.

Sanchez emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from Christian Eckes on lap 125 of the 134 and held off the charging Corey Heim in the closing lap to cross the finish line in P1.

Heim dominated the majority of the race, led 72 laps, and swept the first two stages before finishing temporarily second place due to multiple pit woes.

After the post-race inspection, it was found that three lug nuts not safe and secure on Heim's #11 Toyota, that resulted in a disqualification and promoted Stewart Friesen to the runner-up position.

Nick Sanchez crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.507 seconds ahead of Heim to grab the checkered flag at Charlotte. The win also marked Sanchez’s second career victory in NASCAR’s third-tier series.

Meanwhile, Stewart Friesen claimed a P2 finish, followed by Grant Enfinger, Matt Mills, and Ben Rhodes in the top-five. Jake Garcia, Kaden Honeycutt, Connor Mosack, Dean Thompson, and Christian Eckes completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2024 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2024 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

  1. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  2. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  3. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  4. #42 - Matt Mills
  5. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  6. #13 - Jake Garcia
  7. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  8. #7 - Connor Mosack
  9. #5 - Dean Thompson
  10. #19 - Christian Eckes
  11. #66 - Connor Jones (R)
  12. #17 - Taylor Gray
  13. #77 - Chase Purdy
  14. #32 - Bret Holmes
  15. #1 - Brett Moffitt
  16. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  17. #15 - Tanner Gray
  18. #02 - Mason Massey
  19. #43 - Daniel Dye
  20. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  21. #91 - Jack Wood
  22. #56 - Timmy Hill
  23. #98 - Ty Majeski
  24. #25 - Ty Dillion
  25. #75 - Stefan Parsons
  26. #41 - Bayley Currey
  27. #21 - Mason Maggio
  28. #38 - Layne Riggs (R)
  29. #20 - Memphis Villarreal
  30. #33 - Lawless Alan
  31. #88 - Matt Crafton
  32. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  33. #46 - Thad Moffitt (R)
  34. #22 - Keith McGee
  35. #67 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  36. #11 - Corey Heim

Catch Truck Series drivers and teams next at the World Wide Technology Raceway for the 12th race of the season on June 1.

