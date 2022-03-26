Why was Brad Keselowski penalized by NASCAR?

Brad Keselowski and Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing seem to be the first ones to have overstepped the Next Gen NASCAR rules in 2022.

The No. 6 driver and his team were issued an L2 level penalty for the modification of a single source supplied part. The penalty falls under sections 14.1 and 14.5 in the NASCAR Rulebook.

The team owner and driver have been stripped of 100 points each and will be further penalized with a deduction of 10 playoff points if they manage to make the cut.

In addition to the points penalties, Matt McCall, crew chief for RFK Racing, has been suspended for 4 races with a $100,000 fine.

The exact part and the nature of the modification have not been revealed. Notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted yesterday with what he believes the part is, stating:

"From everything I've been told by people who should know and confirmed by people who should know, the Keselowski violation has to do with a rear body panel modification."

The RFK Racing team has decided to appeal the L2 penalty to Brad Keselowski. A three-person panel will hear and consider the appeal at a future date.

Brad Keselowski looks forward to NASCAR racing at COTA

Despite the major setbacks that Brad Keselowski and this team faced over the past few days, the 38-year-old driver is in good spirits ahead of this Sunday's race. In an interview leading up to the weekend, he said:

"Going to our first road course race is for one exciting, and two a chance to see what our guys at RFK have put together for this type of racing. Road course racing is different, challenging and fun if you can make it work, so we’ll see what we have this weekend in our Wyndham Rewards machine."

Catch the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas this Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EST.

