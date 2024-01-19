Why did Hollywood star Frankie Muniz stop racing? Exploring the reason and more

Frankie Muniz, the star of 'Malcolm in Middle', had a good career as a race car driver. However this has left fans puzzled about the reasons for him retiring from racing a few years ago.

Muniz had a setback in 2009 when he was involved in an accident during a race and suffered terrible injuries from that crash. It put a stop to his racing for a long time.

14 seasons later, Muniz was back on track, facing new challenges such as the Tricky Triangle.

The former actor turned racecar driver performed a splendid resurrection and stood as second in points in the Arca Menards series in 2023 for a while before he finished fourth in points at the end of the season.

It was back in 2004 that Muniz started his racing career at the age of 19, from where he understood how much this sport meant to him. Talking about his racing efforts to WNEP, Muniz said:

“As soon as I put on a helmet and travel down the pit lane where only racers are supposed to be allowed I feel like that is what I’m suppose to do. Of all things in my life this is how content or at home with myself when inside of racecar.”

Although there was a 14-year break and a strange path followed by Muniz as a racecar driver, he is still aiming to prove himself on the track. For him, racing is very important, and he is taking it very seriously. He declared :

"I'm taking this 100% seriously. Like it's not a fluke. It's not just a hobby,"

He added :

"You know I'm racing at a high level. We're going 200MPH here, and I'm trying to be as competitive as possible."

Muniz will now be eyeing more NASCAR races.

Frankie Muniz could join RSS Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the 2024 season

According to Fronstretch's Michael Massie, there are more NASCAR races for Frankie Muniz. He will reportedly start to compete for the RSS Racing team in the 2024 season of the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

The specifications of the car and sponsorship deals are to be announced over the upcoming weeks. Despite running the full ARCA Menards Series schedule in 2023, where he finished fourth in points, Muniz is excited about his rookie Xfinity campaign.

On top of the Xfinity series, Muniz has ideas for another project, which will be put under wraps until further notice. However atypical from one’s usual image of a racer, Muniz takes his racing career quite seriously with the aspirations to be as competitive on tracks as possible. Being 37, he expects to keep racing for many years ahead and prove that there is no easy paths in achieving success on the fast tracks.