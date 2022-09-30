"Why not us?" - Daniel Suarez on Trackhouse owner Justin Marks' words that stuck with him

Currently sitting in P6 in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings, Trackhouse Racing's Daniel Suarez is a driver who has come of age in the 2022 season of the sport. The Mexican, who clinched his first victory in the highest echelon of the sport this year, hasn't stopped pushing himself to perform better as he aims to solidify his championship bid.

Ahead of the upcoming Yellawood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, Suarez claimed to be aware of the risks the 2.66-mile-long track poses for playoff contenders. Along with a fast car and the ability to take calculated risks, "Dega" demands a significant helping of luck for a driver to visit Victory Lane. The 30-year-old driver elaborated on how he approaches the weekend and said:

“Talladega is very unpredictable and a lot of things can happen as we all know. As a driver, you can put yourself in good positions and bad positions. You just have to be smart and keep yourself in good positions all day. Of course there is a lot of luck in that. If we can break even in Talladega we will be in good shape. I know the following week on the ROVAL at Charlotte we will be top-five and I expect to race for the win.”

When asked about what his thoughts were on the #99 crew winning the championship, Daniel Suarez shared a piece of insight that team owner Justin Marks shared with him. The relatively new upstart, Trackhouse Racing, has solidified its position in the Cup Series this year with three wins under their belts. Suarez shared Marks' words that left an impression on him and said:

“Somebody has to win it! You know at the beginning of the year Justin Marks (team owner) said something that really sticks with me. ‘Why not us?’ We might not have the experience in terms of years like many of the other teams have, but what we do have are the people, the corporate partners, and the manufacturer support from Chevrolet to win this so why not? We haven’t gotten here by just luck. We have to continue to do our thing and see where all of this is going to take us.”

Daniel Suarez's thoughts on the upcoming Round of 12 races

Daniel Suarez seemed confident heading into the remaining two races in the Round of 12 as he believed their car had proven its speed throughout the season. Talladega Superspeedway and Charlotte Roval make up the remaining races, and Trackhouse Racing as a team has won on both types of tracks.

Daniel Suárez @Daniel_SuarezG 🏽 Feliz Día de la Independencia!! Orgulloso de ser mexicanoFeliz Día de la Independencia!! Orgulloso de ser mexicano 🙏🏽🇲🇽 Feliz Día de la Independencia!! https://t.co/DemtHiGIba

The #99 Chevy driver further elaborated:

“You know Trackhouse Racing has won at a superspeedway race when Ross (Chastain) won at Talladega earlier this year and then both of us have won on road courses this year, so we feel very confident in our setups and how we will race in the next two races.”

Watch Daniel Suarez solidify his place in the upcoming Round of 8 in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far