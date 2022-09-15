William Byron feels he 'definitely made a really good rally' to secure P6 finish at NASCAR Kansas race

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron clinched the second highest finish for team Chevrolet during last weekend's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. The 24-year-old drove his #24 Liberty University Camaro ZL1 to a P6 finish in the 400-mile-long race that saw team Toyota visit Victory Lane with Bubba Wallace Jr. Being the second race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, the event saw major contenders not have the best day out on track, a trend that developed in the first race.

Byron appreciated the #24 crew's efforts that allowed their car to be good during the race, as the Charlotte, North Carolina native seemed to have lacked long-run pace. Hendrick Motorsports' pit stop strategy and the stops themselves were competitive, enabling William Byron to hang onto P6, as they lost long-run pace towards the final stages of the race. Speaking to the media post-race, Byron said:

"For as far off as we started, we definitely made a really good rally. I just appreciate the adjustments and pit stops by everybody on the No. 24 Liberty University Chevrolet team. At the beginning, I thought if it was a long run, we would have gotten lapped. But we just got our car so much better through the middle part of the race. Towards the end, it was just really hard to know what we needed to be better."

#NASCARPlayoffs Great momentum going for our team after Kansas. Thankful for the effort all around getting our car improved from the beginning and fast pit stops by the guys. P6. On to Bristol. Great momentum going for our team after Kansas. Thankful for the effort all around getting our car improved from the beginning and fast pit stops by the guys. P6. On to Bristol.#NASCARPlayoffs https://t.co/DoJrMCiC1p

William Byron also touched on the 48-point lead he has going into this weekend's Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, which he deemed a tough track, and said:

"I’m happy with the finish and thankful for the effort. It looks like we’re plus 48-points going into Bristol, which is a tough track. It’s been a good two weeks in a row. We just need to put three weeks together and we’ll advance.”

William Byron will head into the 500-lap-long Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway with a lot of momentum from the first two races in the playoffs, something his teammates and rivals do not have as of now.

William Byron speaks on NASCAR's return to North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s activism to bring back old tracks that have a lot of heritage associated with them back to the 2023 calendar has worked. The governing body announced the sport's return to North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023, a track that has undergone a significant overhaul this year to prepare for the 2023 season.

Many current drivers have shown a positive response towards the track's return, one of which is William Byron. The Hendrick Motorsports driver spoke about the 0.6-mile-long track and its return next year and said:

"I think it's awesome. I love short-track racing. I hope we can get the short track racing with the Cup car a little bit better where that can put on a great show."

