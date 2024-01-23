William Byron’s NASCAR Cup car livery inspires Australian National Trans Am Series driver’s 2024 paint scheme

The GRM team has launched the new season in style, offering a William Byron-inspired livery to Edan Thornburrow, as he steps on board the 2023 runner-up chassis for the Australian National Trans AM Series.

William Byron will have Valvoline as the primary sponsor in two NASCAR Cup Series races in 2024, which are in Nashville and the Charlotte ROVAL.

Thornburrow’s new ride will also receive significant support from Valvoline, which has a bold paint scheme based on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series livery of William Byron for Hendrick Motorsports.

As reported by v8sleuth.com, Thornburrow expressed excitement over the opportunity to represent Valvoline and gain inspiration from NASCAR star William Byron. He said:

“The opportunity to represent Valvoline is very exciting, and I know the crew are going to give me an excellent car just like last year."

Thornburrow joined the GRM team ahead of the 2023 season, having participated in the Trans Am Series since the inaugural season in 2021. He said that although he has compiled a great number of Trans Am laps, many competitors have more diverse racing backgrounds. Acknowledging the uniqueness of his situation, Thornburrow said:

“It’s pretty unique, the amount of laps I’ve done in these cars is right up there, but a lot of the others have a lot more experience outside of Trans Am. Hopefully those miles in Trans Am machinery will give me a bit of an edge this year."

The season featuring seven Trans Am rounds will be held on February 9-10 at Sandown. Many fans are expected to watch Thornburrow’s NASCAR-inspired livery.

Two fresh looks for William Byron’s #24 Chevrolet for the 2024 NASCAR season

With an exciting unveiling, Hendrick Motorsports showed off William Byron’s No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro, which is being prepared for the upcoming 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. After many years of support, Axalta and RaptorTough are going to come back with stunning designs.

For the No. 24 RaptorTough paint scheme, the neon green and yellow base colors gradually fade to black, both left around the car. Throughout the design, black, bold words that look like animal claw symbols are spread, which only adds more fierceness to its style.

However, the Axalta paint scheme is a welcome return of iconic flames that had been missing in NASCAR for a few years. The No. 24 Axalta will have a stark white finish, highlighted by bright red flames and neon yellow numbers.

The Axalta logo, placed on the hood and sides of the car, will be designed in a sleek black box, giving it a beautiful overall look.