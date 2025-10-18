Wood Brothers Racing set to host a special 75th anniversary celebration in Virginia

Wood Brothers Racing is set to celebrate its 75th anniversary with a special Fan Day event on October 24 in Stuart, Virginia. The celebration will take place at the Wood Brothers Museum and will coincide with the race weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

The one-day event will comprise driver appearances, autograph sessions, Q&As, raffles, trivia contests, and giveaways. Alongside members of the Wood family, drivers like Josh Berry, Ryan Blaney, Harrison Burton, Dale Jarrett, Paul Menard, Elliott Sadler and Michael Waltrip are all scheduled to appear.

The event takes place between 2 PM to 7 PM, but wristbands for driver autograph sessions will be available as early as 11.30 AM. The Wood Brothers museum is located at 21 Performance Drive, Stuart, VA 24171.

Wood Brothers Racing currently runs the No.21 Ford with Josh Berry behind the wheel. The team celebrated its 101st race win this year in the spring race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

"It feels good": Josh Berry on Wood Brothers Racing's second-best finish this season at Loudon

Josh Berry put up a valiant fight to finish runner-up at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. After a torrid run in the Round of 16, the Wood Brothers Racing driver was one of the first to get eliminated from the playoffs. He'd finished outside the top-30 in all three races of the opening round.

However, the Hendorsonville native bounced back with a second-row start at the Loudon track. He led ten of the 301-lap event, but eventually succumbed to a faster Ryan Blaney. Nonetheless, their battle wasn't smooth sailing, as Blaney later described it as a scary scrap to the finish.

Berry, meanwhile, tipped his hat to Blaney's skill.

"Hats off to Ryan at the end. All of our cars were really strong, and Ryan did a great job there. I was honestly surprised. I was a little worried when he got around me as quick as he did, but it seemed like it leveled out, and I was able to keep him honest at least at the end," he said in an interview with NBC Sports.

"Just a shame to finish second, but after the last couple weeks, it feels good. This is definitely what we’re capable of, and hopefully we can keep it going. It’s definitely a tough situation. You’ve got to take care of him. That’s how I try to race, anyway. These restarts and stuff, I try to do the best I can to be smart. It’s tough out there sometimes. I was going to race him hard but clean,” he added.

Wood Brothers Racing has secured two years in a row. Harrison Burton previously won for the team in last year's regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway.

