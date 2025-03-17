WWE superstar Chelsea Green spotted at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway attending the Cup Series race

Chelsea Green made an exciting crossover from the wrestling ring to the racetrack on Sunday, attending the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Green wasn’t just a spectator — she led the field as the event’s celebrity pace car driver, joining an exclusive list of WWE stars who have held this role in past races, including Matt Hardy, Charlotte Flair and more.

Green’s appearance at the Pennzoil 400 was her first time attending a NASCAR race, and she made it a memorable one. Announced earlier in the week, the WWE Women’s United States Champion took the wheel of NASCAR’s Toyota Supra pace car to guide the drivers around the track before the 400-mile race began.

Chelsea Green joins fellow WWE stars like Charlotte Flair, who led the field in the 2019 Coca-Cola 600, and Matt Hardy, who drove the pace car at the 2018 NASCAR Can-Am 500. Her joining the event was also shared by NASCAR via X on their official handle, with the caption,

“The Champ is in the house.”

Chelsea Green expressed her excitement about joining NASCAR ahead of the race. She said:

"I am speechless and beyond pumped to attend my first NASCAR race, and to have such a major role in it is something I never expected! From the roar of the engines to the energy of the crowd, this is a whole new level of excitement, and I can’t wait to be part of this incredible experience!"

As for the race, which is now concluded, Josh Berry took the checkered flag at the Pennzoil 400. This was his first NASCAR Cup Series win for Wood Brothers Racing.

Chelsea Green expands her resume with NASCAR’s pace car

Chelsea Green has officially added "pace car driver" to her list of accomplishments. The reigning WWE Women’s United States Champion played a central role at the Pennzoil 400, leading the field around Las Vegas Motor Speedway before the start of the race. After the event, Green shared her excitement by quoting NASCAR’s post with the caption,

“Added PACE CAR DRIVER to the resume ✔️.”

Chelsea Green continues to make an impact in WWE. She made history by becoming the inaugural WWE Women’s United States Champion in December 2024, winning the tournament final against Michin. Since then, Green has successfully defended the title multiple times, including a Philadelphia Street Fight on SmackDown where Alba Fyre assisted her in taking the win.

Green's championship journey is at a point where it has become a career milestone, as she and her husband, Matt Cardona ( known as Zack Ryder in WWE before), became the first married couple to hold both the men’s and women’s U.S. Championships.

