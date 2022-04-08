"Y’all need to get your s**t together" - Kevin Harvick frustrated with lack of team-spirit, despite P2 finish at Richmond

46-year-old NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick was left with a bitter taste in his mouth after finishing in second place in the Toyota Owners 400.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver was not happy with his best result of the 2022 season. He felt the team lacked communication in the crucial moments of the race.

The racing surface at Richmond Raceway meant strategy played a crucial part due to tire degradation. With five laps to go at the end, William Byron was caught by Denny Hamlin and Harvick, both of whom were on fresher tires owing to their teams' strategic calls.

Denny Hamlin, who had seized the lead in the race, encountered back markers in the form of Aric Almirola and Joey Logano. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver breezed past the two cars on the inside as they were busy going door-to-door amongst themselves.

The problems started when Harvick came up to the lapped duo. Harvick's teammate, Almirola, decided to race him hard, which caused the No. 4 Ford to lose momentum.

Joey Logano's No. 22 Ford was also on Harvick's radar as the Stewart-Haas Racing driver thought he should have made way.

Ultimately, this led to Kevin Harvick missing out on a visit to Victory Lane and having to settle for P2. Harvick went on to the radio to express his frustration, saying:

“Y’all need to get your s**t together on the spotter’s stand."

The 2014 Cup Series champion did later express gratitude towards the result in an interview, despite his frustration on the radio.

Spotters react to incident between Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola

The latest episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast by Dirty Mo Media featured three Cup Series spotters talking about what happened in the dying stages of the Toyota Owners 400.

Brett Griffin, the spotter for Justin Haley, went over the incident on the podcast and said:

“They halted Kevin Harvick’s ability to have a shot at the win. That can’t happen. I mean, it can happen, and it did happen, but if you’re all aligned, and what I mean by aligned is — you’ve got Ford, then you’ve got management, then you’ve got spotter communication, and then you’ve got driver. And if anywhere in there it’s broken, you see what happens yesterday.”

Brad Keselowski's spotter TJ Majors also pitched in and offered a concise summary, saying:

“It was backwards of how it should have been.”

Listen to the podcast below:

