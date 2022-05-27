"You always want to run good when the shop is literally across the street" - William Byron on his expectations from the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

William Byron might be fourth in line to win the Coca-Cola 600 this weekend behind his Hendrick Motorsports teammates, according to DraftKingsNation.com. However, the 24-year-old hasn't got those odds in mind.

As the Memorial Day race weekend dawns upon us with the 600-mile-long race at Charlotte Motor Speedway this Sunday, teams and drivers are preparing to compete ahead of the longest race of the NASCAR Cup Series season.

Byron has had a career-best first half of the season in 2022, visiting Victory Lane twice in 13 races. With the 400-lap-long race at "The Beast of the Southeast," the 24-year-old will be looking to score big in what is his and the team's home race.

Byron resides in Charlotte, North Carolina, along with Hendrick Motorsports' headquarters just across the street from the track in the Tar Heel State.

The #24 Liberty University Patriotic Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver went onto elaborate on the importance of racing on home grounds, which incidentally is also referred to as the "home of NASCAR." He said:

"I grew up watching races here as a fan, I raced Legend cars on the quarter-mile and have raced there in every series of NASCAR for the most part. It’s a hometown race for Mr. (Rick) Hendrick and Hendrick Motorsports as well.

"You always want to run good when the shop is literally across the street. Winning the 600 would already mean so much given the history of this race, but it would carry even more meaning for myself."

Catch William Byron racing in the Coca-Cola 600 this Sunday at 6:00 pm EST.

William Byron's crew chief on preperations for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

William Byron's crew chief Rudy Fugle highlighted the homework the team has been doing ahead of this Sunday's Coca-Cola 600. The 400-lap-long race is the longest of the NASCAR Cup Series season and involves awareness on the driver's part as much as a competitive race-car.

Fugle was of the opinion that the race at Kansas Speedway is the best litmus test of how the car might run in Charlotte. He said:

“Even though we have raced at two mile-and-a-half track in a row now, I think we can take the most away from the race at Kansas (Speedway). We had a fast car that weekend and I think with how the race played out, we could have had a shot to be there in the end, or at least finish top five."

Watch William Byron drive his #24 Liberty Universtiy Patriotic Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Charlotte Motor Speedway this Sunday at 6:00 pm EST.

