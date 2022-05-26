NASCAR 2022: Where to watch Coca-Cola 600 Qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

Charlotte Motor Speedway, often referred to as 'The Beast of the Southeast', will host NASCAR this weekend for the Coca-Cola 600 as the stock car racing series gears up to race for points once again.

The Concord, North Carolina-situated track will require drivers to switch focus from the dash-for-cash style All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway last weekend. Charlotte Motor Speedway first opened in 1959 after being designed and built by Bruton Smith and Curtis Turner. The track since then has hosted the All-Star Race up until 2019 and the longest-running NASCAR Cup Series race in the form of the Coca-Cola 600.

The quad-oval or 4-turn design of the Charlotte Motor Speedway boasts a maximum banking of 24° through its turns and 5° on the straights. The track is also regarded as a home race by many teams as their headquarters lie in the North Carolina State area.

Fans will get to witness a total of 37 cars on the 1.5-mile-long track that will battle it out for a chance to visit Victory Lane. The 2021 iteration of the race saw reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson clinch victory in 'The Tar Heel State'.

Cup Series drivers will also get a chance to revisit the quad-oval in October 2022 for the Bank of America Roval 400, which takes place on an alternate road course layout of the track.

Where to watch the NASCAR 2022: Coca-Cola 600 Qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The Cup Series qualifying session ahead of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway goes live on Saturday, a day before the main race. The session starts at 7:45 pm ET after the practice session. Other series such as the Camping World Truck Series and the Xfinity Series will have completed their races by this point.

Saturday, May 28, 2022

7:00 pm ET: Cup Series Practice on FS1

7:45 pm ET: Cup Series Qualifying on FS1

Sunday, May 29, 2022

6:00 pm ET: Coca-Cola 600 on FS1, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

FOX Sports is the official rights holder for broadcasting the NASCAR Cup Series on television and through online mediums. Live streams for all the sessions, including support races, can be found on the FOX Sports App, which is downloadable on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOX.com.

