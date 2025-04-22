“You can make it at any age”: Landon Huffman pens down heartfelt note on changing landscape in NASCAR racing

Former NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Landon Huffman encouraged racers dreaming of making it to the big leagues at any age. Huffman said making a living in motorsports at 30 and above is still attainable, citing successful short-track racers like Jack Sprague.

Huffman, 29, had five starts in the pickup truck-based racing series in the late 2010s. He currently competes full-time in the CARS Tour, a full-bodied stock car racing series co-owned by NASCAR legends, including Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Landon Huffman wrote a lengthy post for aspiring racecar drivers, drawing from his own experience, saying:

"I’m 29 years old, and my entire time driving it’s been all about youth. It’s engraved in our heads that if you don’t 'make it' by your early 20s, then a career driving isn’t attainable I think that landscape is changing. Young drivers out there who may not have the $$, do not get discouraged."

The stock car driver then recalled Jack Sprague, who entered the NASCAR Truck Series in his 30s. Driving for Hendrick Motorsports, Sprague won three series titles in 1997, 1999, and 2001, along with 28 race wins.

"Jack Sprague was a successful short track racer who made a career in the truck series from age 30-46. He won 25+ races in that span and 3 championships," Huffman added.

He concluded:

"If you can hang on and continue racing until you can find some financial support, you can make it at any age! That’s motivation for me, I hope it is for you all too 💪🏻."

Perhaps one of the most recent success stories from a short track racer was Josh Berry's maiden win in the NASCAR Cup Series. Berry, who moved from the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing team to Wood Brothers Racing this year, took the checkered flag at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as a second-year Cup driver at 34.

Landon Huffman kicked off 2025 CARS Tour season with 15th-place finish

Driving the #57 Chevrolet for Carroll Speedshop, Landon Huffman finished 15th in the CARS Tour Late Model Stock series' season-opener at New River All-American Speedway. He had trouble with tire management in a chaotic race last March.

Huffman took to X to share his thoughts on his 15th-place finish in the North Carolina-based track.

"Not great all weekend, severe conservation races are not my thing. Saved tires like hell just to get caught up in like 3 wrecks," he wrote.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s driver, Connor Hall, won the series' season-opener after pulling away from the field in the final restart. Hall started driving the #88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet this year, succeeding Carson Kvapil, who signed a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series ride.

The top five finishers at New River All-American Speedway were completed by Bobby McCarty, Ronnie Bassett Jr., Carson Loftin, and Ryan Millington. Carson Kvapil's younger brother, Caden, finished sixth driving the #8 JRM Chevy.

After three races in the 2025 season, Landon Huffman ranks seventh in the standings with one top-5 finish earned at Cordele Motor Speedway.

