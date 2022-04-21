"You couldn’t put on a better race" - Chase Briscoe claims he 'had a blast' racing in the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway

27-year-old Chase Briscoe came close to winning the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway last weekend. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver got a win under his belt this season at Pheonix.

The last lap of the race on a loose surface saw Briscoe chase down leader Tyler Reddick and throw a slider on the inside, resulting in contact that caused both cars to spin.

The Mitchell, Indiana native spoke to track-side media after the race and said:

“Yeah, I was just trying to win the race. I ran him down so fast and I knew it was gonna be hard with lap traffic, so I tried throwing a slider and it was the wrong move.”

When Briscoe was asked about his thoughts on the Food City Dirt Race, the driver was extremely pleased, despite the rain. He said:

“I had a blast. The track was way way better. I don’t know how much the rain helped that, but the banking, everything, was awesome."

He was also of the opinion that the Next Gen car is going to run as well as it did on Sunday, and said:

"I thought there at the end you couldn’t put on a better race from a dirt track standpoint in these cars, so hopefully that sold more tickets for next year and gives it an opportunity to come back because if we keep doing this at night, I think the opportunity to put on a good race is there.”

Chase Briscoe announces dirt racing tour

27-year-old NASCAR Cup Series winner Chase Briscoe got to visit Victory Lane for the first time in 2022 at Pheonix for the Ruoff Mortgage 500. The Indiana native hails from a background of dirt racing.

After his disappointment at the Food City Dirt Race, Briscoe took to Twitter to announce a dirt racing tour, and wrote:

"Super excited to announce the 'Chase’n Dirt Tour' thanks to @Mahindra_USA! Going back to my roots! Gonna be running over 25 dirt races this year in wing and non wing sprint cars, super dirt late model, midget, and micro sprints. First one is this weekend at Talladega Short Track!"

See the tweet below:

Chase Briscoe @ChaseBriscoe_14 Super excited to announce the "Chase'n Dirt Tour" thanks to @Mahindra_USA ! Going back to my roots! Gonna be running over 25 dirt races this year in wing and non wing sprint cars, super dirt late model, midget, and micro sprints. First one is this weekend at Talladega Short Track!

Catch Chase Briscoe racing at Talladega this weekend for the GEICO 500.

