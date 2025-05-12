“You can't drive a slow car fast”: Chase Briscoe credits Joe Gibbs’ cars for ‘unbelievable’ potential after breakthrough Kansas race

Chase Briscoe's ninth career Cup Series start at Kansas Speedway saw him finally break through at the 1.5-mile oval. After overcoming a tire scare in practice, a back-of-grid start, and a race-long vibration, the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 finished fourth in Sunday's AdventHealth 400 (May 11) and attributed the success to his car.

Ad

Briscoe's No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, suffered a left-rear tire failure in Saturday's practice (May 10), part of a similar rash issues for other teams. This forced overnight repairs on the 19 team, as he started 35th despite qualifying 19th. But when the green flag dropped, Briscoe went through the field utilizing caution restarts to finish in the top five.

Speaking to NASCAR after the race, the 30-year-old Joe Gibbs driver said:

"Kevin Harvick says it all the time, you can't drive a slow car fast. Every time we came to Kansas, I ran 25th to 30th. As soon as I got out, I said, 'Well, I guess it maybe wasn't me this whole time...' JGR’s cars' potential is just unbelievable compared to what I'm used to. I don't know why that is, but it's definitely mind-blowing."

Ad

Trending

The former Stewart-Haas Racing driver joined Joe Gibbs Racing ahead of the 2025 season and has hit the ground running since. The change from piloting the #14 Ford to the #19 Toyota Camry has made all the difference, according to the racer.

Team owner Joe Gibbs talks to NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe at Bowman Gray. Source: Imagn

Chase Briscoe had finished outside the top 15 at Kansas Speedway in seven out of the eight races for his former team. However, he broke that streak in his first race at the oval with Joe Gibbs Racing, a result he credits to the team's speed and confidence in driving elite equipment.

Ad

Briscoe also shared a powerful message to his fans on X after the race. With strong race pace and growing chemistry with crew chief James Small, JGR's No. 19 camp has proven it can contend with teammates like Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin. Small focused on execution while speaking to NASCAR post-race:

"He is open to suggestions...We've proved it all year. We’re still hurting ourselves. Our stage points is a joke, and we just need to start the races up front and maintain track position, and our life will get a lot easier."

Ad

If Briscoe and JGR can replicate this rhythm more consistently, a trip to victory lane may not be far off.

'Our car was really good': Chase Briscoe's Kansas comeback shows JGR potential

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe (19) drives during the Wurth 400. Source: Imagn

Chase Briscoe ran Stages 1 and 2 in 17th place at the AdventHealth 400 but steadily worked his way forward staying clear of trouble. He was 11th when a pivotal caution came out on Lap 195, triggered by Brad Keselowski's contact with the outside wall. Briscoe's pit crew seized the moment, vaulting him from 11th to sixth off pit road with a clean pitstop during the caution.

Ad

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver made the most of the track position and surged past Joey Logano and Ryan Preece after they made contact on Lap 220 down the frontstretch, taking the low line. He executed a similar move eight laps from the end when Alex Bowman scraped the wall, slipping by to claim fourth and hold the spot through the checkered flag.

"We definitely had a good finish. Our car was really good. We kind of went through different parts of the race where we were really good. Then we were just okay and at the end, obviously when it mattered, we were really good. So yeah, it's been a fun weekend in Kansas," Chase Briscoe reflected after the race via FOX. (3:40 onwards)

Ad

Ad

The weekend itself was lighthearted at the start, with Briscoe mentioning a fishing outing in Missouri before race prep kicked in. He briefly gave a shoutout to his family on Mother's Day as well.

Briscoe's fourth-place finish at Kansas was his fifth top-10 of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series. He remains three positions above the playoff cutoff line at 13th in the standings, with 278 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.