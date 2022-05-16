"You’ve got to wear it with confidence" - Kurt Busch explains his quirky Air Jordan-inspired overalls for Kansas

23XI Racing and their driver Kurt Busch recently teamed up with Michael Jordan's brand of unique Nike sneakers called Air Jordans. This line of sneakers has been one of the most popular and influential collaborations in the world of fashion and has a strong pop-culture presence all over the world.

The 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion was seen sporting a new livery and race suit last weekend for the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. The design of the car and the suit was inspired by a limited-edition Air Jordan sneaker and was unlike anything the NASCAR fraternity had ever seen before.

Kurt Busch spoke to notable journalist Bob Pockrass before the race about the impact of the design in the NASCAR world. He said:

"The designer, he's here this weekend. We all collaboratively put the effort together with Jordan brand, 23XI, MJ, Denny, myself and yet we never saw the final product.

He further said:

The way that it's made such a powerful impact already, it's like a nice, cementing piece of something new."

Watch the complete interview below:

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Kurt Busch on his Air Jordan uniform with the logo and then a cement pattern on his arms and legs: “You’ve got to wear it with confidence.” Kurt Busch on his Air Jordan uniform with the logo and then a cement pattern on his arms and legs: “You’ve got to wear it with confidence.” https://t.co/tKKatm0Qvs

The complete design overhaul for the #45 crew at 23XI Racing proved to age like fine wine when the 43-year-old driver managed to win his first race of the 2022 season in Kansas. With eight laps to go, the AdventHealth 400 saw Busch battle Larson for the lead and manage to come out on top.

Kurt Busch on his trip to Victory Lane at the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

The 23XI Racing driver managed to clinch victory for the first time in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season at the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. The 43-year-old driver managed to kick start both his own and his team's season after a dismal first half of the year, which saw them crumble under pressure.

Busch was visibly elated and so were the fans and other drivers, as multiple drivers congratulated him both on and off the track. Fans were also quick to label the victory as a 'feel-good' moment of the year.

Kurt Busch elaborated on his feelings after the race as he jumped out of his car. He said:

"It's all about teamwork. I mean I don't do this alone and the way that Toyota's helped us, JGR, my little brother has been so important just on the family side."

Watch the full interview below:

23XI Racing will be hoping to build on this momentum as they head into next weekend's NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi