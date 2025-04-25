YouTube sensation Cleetus McFarland drops 2-word reaction as his ride unloads for Talladega ARCA race

Garrett Mitchell, AKA Cleetus McFarland, has shared an image on his social media featuring the stock car he will be driving in his second ARCA Menards Series race this weekend. McFarland, who has 4.26 million subscribers on YouTube, posted the photograph of his Rette Jones Racing Ford being unloaded off the truck in time for Friday's (April 25) practice session for the series taking place at the Talladega Superspeedway at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The NASCAR YouTuber also added a simple caption to go along with the photograph, making sure to tag his sponsor for the race, Kenetik, a healthy energy drink company.

"Let’s go!!! @bekenetik"

The first ARCA Menards Series race that McFarland ran in took place at the Daytona International Speedway in February of this year. After starting in 27th place in the Ride the 'Dente 200 event at the Florida track, the YouTuber unfortunately got caught in a wreck, which ended his debut entry.

Speaking about the upcoming event, as well as his troubles in Daytona, McFarland said [via Speedway Digest]:

"It's great to be back. Honestly, I'm incredibly blessed to have the opportunity to come back again to compete in the ARCA Menards Series at Talladega. Besides getting collected in two early race accidents, I had so much fun at Daytona."

The ARCA driver also commended the efforts of the Rette Jones Racing team, who were able to get his car back into shape for this weekend's event.

"It's a shame we weren't able to finish the race, but I appreciate the efforts of my Rette Jones Racing team for getting the car put back together so we can be at Talladega this weekend."

After the practice session, Cleetus McFarland will drive the #30 in the General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, April 26 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Cleetus McFarland highlights his two goals for the race at Talladega

Earlier this week, Cleetus McFarland spent some time with former NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. at the track at Talladega, with the latter giving the former some tips for driving on the track. Having crossed the line to take victory six times at the venue, Dale Jr. has the second-most number of wins at the historic location, ranking below his father, Dale Sr. who won 10 times.

In a YouTube video shared by Dirty Mo Media, McFarland explained what his main two goals are for when he gets on track.

"My goal is to finish the race, number one," he said. "And two, if I can work my way up, obviously I want to win." [15:55]

The General Tire 200 at the Talladega Superspeedway race will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.

