Zane Smith's wife McCall checks in at UFC Fight Night ahead of husband's Las Vegas race

McCall Smith, wife of NASCAR driver Zane Smith, shared an Instagram story capturing her visit to UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas. On the other hand, Zane Smith is all set to race in the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday.

Ad

As Smith prepares for his upcoming race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, McCall attended the event, offering fans a look at the action. The story was uploaded to McCall’s Instagram account (@mccallkelli) on Saturday, where she regularly shares updates about their lives on and off the track.

Zane Smith's wife McCall Smith's story on Instagram. Source: via Instagram, @mccallkelli

The UFC Fight Night event featured a highly anticipated rematch between Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze. Dolidze took the win via unanimous decision after a competitive five-round battle. The co-main event saw Chidi Njokuani secure a TKO win over Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos with a perfectly timed knee in the second round.

Ad

Trending

Zane Smith, meanwhile, is gearing up for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway — the sixth race of the NASCAR Cup Series season. He’ll be behind the wheel of the #38 TitleMax Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Front Row Motorsports. This will be TitleMax’s second of four primary race sponsorships with Smith this season.

In his seven previous Truck Series starts at the Las Vegas track, Smith has had five top-10 finishes, including one top-five. Following a ninth-place finish at Phoenix Raceway, he holds 26th place in the Driver Championship standings with 63 points.

Ad

Talking about the upcoming race, he said:

“I’ve always enjoyed racing at Vegas,” Smith said. “I have a lot of good memories at The Bullring, racing with Noah (Gragson). We made a pretty decent points jump after Phoenix, so hopefully we can carry that momentum into Vegas.” (via FRM)

Smith’s road crew for the race includes Crew Chief Ryan Bergenty and Car Chief Will Norris, with a pit crew featuring Keiston France, Austin Chrismon, Drew Baum, Kapil Fletcher, and Chris Webb.

Ad

Zane Smith's wife McCall also shared a candid moment at COTA

McCall Smith also shared an Instagram update showing Zane at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) last week. This season marked a change for Smith, racing a Ford instead of a Chevrolet in his second Cup Series appearance at the track.

She posted a picture of the FRM driver taking a look at the track and captioned the Instagram Story :

Ad

"Taking in the new track layout"

Zane Smith finished 29th at COTA, a race won by Christopher Bell after a hard-fought battle against Kyle Busch. Bell took the lead in the final laps, winning his second consecutive Cup Series race.

Busch, who led 42 laps, struggled on older tires after a late caution, dropping to fifth by the checkered flag. William Byron pushed Bell in the closing laps but couldn’t make the pass, finishing 0.433 seconds behind.

Ad

Smith’s race at COTA didn’t go as planned, but he was able to complete it without major damage, given the number of incidents on track — including a first-lap crash that sent Chase Elliott to the back and ended the day for rising Xfinity Series star Connor Zilisch after a collision with his Trackhouse Racing teammate, Daniel Suárez.

Zane Smith, a former ARCA Series champion, is driving full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series this year. He currently holds nine career Truck Series wins and a 2022 Truck Series championship under his belt. The California native’s best finish this season came at Phoenix, where he placed ninth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback