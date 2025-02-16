Zane Smith's wife McCall pairs a beige tank top with white pants for Daytona Ignite with Marissa Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports driver Zane Smith's wife, McCall Smith, recently took to her Instagram and shared a few glimpses from the NASCAR Daytona Ignite party. The main event, the Daytona 500, is scheduled for Sunday, February 16, 2025.

Ad

Mrs Smith is a lifestyle influencer on Instagram and has amassed over 12,000 followers. She frequently shares images of the Smith family off the racetrack. In addition, McCall shares skincare, beauty, and fashion tips with her fans. She got engaged in April 2022 and tied the knot on January 11, 2024.

In her recent story, Zane Smith's wife shared a collage from the party organized by NASCAR before 'The Great American Race.' She visited the event with fellow NASCAR Cup Series driver Todd Gilliland's wife, Marissa Gilliland.

Ad

Trending

McCall Smith carried a dark brown handbag and donned a beige top with white pants. Meanwhile, Marissa Gilliland wore a chocolate-colored one-piece suit. The duo enjoyed drinks with one of their friends, and Mrs. Smith shared the wholesome moment in her story.

Here's a snapshot of the story:

McCall Smith enjoyed the evening with Marissa Gilliland donning in a beige top and white pants (Source: @mccallkelli via Instagram)

Front Row Motorsports lineup for the Daytona 500 features the #38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver Zane Smith, #43 Ford driver Todd Gilliland, and #4 driver Noah Gragson.

Ad

“So many cute pics”: Zane Smith's wife, McCall Smith, expressed her confusion over her vacation pictures

In January 2025, NASCAR Cup Series driver Zane Smith and his wife McCall Smith took a getaway trip to St. Barts to celebrate their anniversary. McCall took to her Instagram and shared a scenic view from her hotel's infinity pool and expressed her dilemma over the images with her fans.

Ad

Mr. and Mrs. Smith began their trip by enjoying champagne and pineapple fruitcake at St. Barts Island. After enjoying a peaceful evening, the couple boarded a chartered plane for Anguilla in the morning for their next leg of the trip.

After reaching their destination, Mrs. Smith opened up about her confusion and shared a picturesque view with the caption:

"I have so much content I don't even know where to begin.... So many cute pics I need to share, and all of my outfits I wore on this trip!"

Ad

The couple enjoyed their stay at a luxurious five-star hotel, Belmond Cap Juluca. During their stay, the couple enjoyed each moment to the fullest. McCall Smith even shared a clip of her husband Zane Smith plucking out a coconut for her.

Smith parted ways with Spire Motorsports after the 2024 season and joined his former Craftsman Truck Series team Front Row Motorsports in 2025. He wrapped up the 2024 season in P30 on the leaderboard, securing four top-ten and two top-five finishes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"