Zane Smith's wife McCall shares the aftermath of her first 'solid core class' in a hazy Instagram update

Front Row Motorsports driver Zane Smith is preparing for his race at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend. Meanwhile, his wife, McCall Smith, recently took to Instagram to share an update after her first "solid core class" at the 'Solidcore' facility in Georgia.

McCall Smith, who married Zane Smith on January 11, 2024, after getting engaged in April 2022, is a lifestyle influencer on social media. She has over 12,000 followers on her IG account and frequently shares updates about the family. She also shares skincare, health, and fashion tips with her fans on her account.

Zane Smith's wife shared a hazy mirror selfie on her story after completing her first "solid core class." In a previous story, she revealed she went to a Solidcore facility known for pilates-inspired high-intensity, low-impact full-body workouts.

The workout focuses on slow and controlled movements scientifically designed to break down to failure to make them stronger. After a grueling workout session, McCall Smith shared the image and captioned it:

"how my body physically felt doing my first solid core class"

Here's a snapshot of the story:

McCall Smith shared an update after her first class at Solid Core Facility (Source: @mccallkelli via Instagram)

Zane Smith is set to drive the #38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse alongside teammate Todd Gilliland in the #43 Ford and Noah Gragson in his #3 Mustang. The Atlanta Motor Speedway race is scheduled for February 22, 2025.

“So many cute pics”: Zane Smith's wife, McCall Smith, opened up about her confusion on what anniversary pictures to share

NASCAR Cup Series driver Zane Smith celebrated his first wedding anniversary with his wife McCall Smith last month. The couple went on a getaway trip to St. Barts during the off-season break, and McCall Smith shared her dilemma over the "cute pics."

Mr. and Mrs. Smith enjoyed their first evening in St. Barts Islands with a bottle of champagne and pineapple fruitcake. The next morning, they boarded a chartered plane to Anguilla for the next phase of their trip.

After reaching the destination, McCall Smith gathered a lot of images from her trip to two islands. While enjoying her stay at the hotel's infinity pool, she shared a scenic view with the caption:

"I have so much content I don't even know where to begin.... So many cute pics I need to share, and all of my outfits I wore on this trip!"

Zane Smith and his wife enjoyed their stay at Belmond Cap Juluca - a luxurious five-star hotel. During their stay, the couple enjoyed each moment to the fullest. Mrs. Smith also shared a clip of her husband climbing a tree to pluck out a coconut for her.

The 25-year-old parted ways with Spire Motorsports after wrapping up the 2024 season in P30. He joined his former Craftsman Truck Series team, Front Row Motorsports, in the 2025 season.

