Former Spire Motorsports driver Zane Smith and his wife McCall Smith went on a trip to an island near St. Barts to celebrate their first marriage anniversary. Recently, McCall Smith shared a series of images on her Instagram from her anniversary dinner at 'the most romantic spot on the island.'

Mrs. Smith is a lifestyle influencer on social media. She shares fashion and skincare tips with over 12,000 followers on her Instagram. She is also seen frequently on the racetracks to cheer for her husband. Zane Smith proposed to McCall during a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event in April 2022.

The recent post showcased glimpses of the couple's first marriage anniversary on January 11, 2025. McCall Smith flaunted her handmade shiny white dress while the NASCAR Driver wore a matching shirt and black jeans for the big day and celebrated the major occasion at the Tamarin St Barth Restaurant. Zane Smith's wife was impressed by the restaurant's vibe and captioned the post:

"one year anniversary dinner at the most romantic spot on the island @tamarinstbarth 🌴🤍"

She further mentioned the Brazilian company that crafted her handmade dress. Mrs. Smith also shared how the necklace she wore was made by her.

"Also a moment for one of the most beautiful pieces I’ve ever been able to wear! Hand made dress all the way from Brazil! @ammibrazil (+ DIY necklace I made🤭)"

Earlier this week, McCall enjoyed a night with her husband at the La Petite Plage Saint-Barth restaurant. She donned a coral pink off-shoulder maxi dress. Meanwhile, Smith wore a pink shirt to match the outfit with McCall and completed the look with black jeans.

“So many cute pics”: Zane Smith's wife McCall Smith on choosing images for her social media

Front Row Motorsports driver Zane Smith and his wife McCall Smith boarded a chartered plane for their anniversary celebration in Anguilla. McCall Smith shared the picturesque view from her hotel's infinity pool and expressed her dilemma over which images to share on her social media account.

Before taking the trip to the island, the couple enjoyed their stay in St. Barths and enjoyed champagne with pineapple cake alongside the open ocean view from the window. After two continuous trips, Mrs. Smith gathered a lot of images and got confused about which to share with her fans. She captioned the story:

"I have so much content I don't even know where to begin.... so many cute pics I need to share, and all of my outfits I wore on this trip!"

Zane Smith and his wife enjoyed their stay on the island at the five-star hotel, Belmond Cap Juluca. During their stay, one morning Smith climbed up a coconut tree and plucked a coconut for his wife, and she shared the precious moment on her story.

Additionally, the Cup Series driver has parted ways with Spire Motorsports and joined Front Row Motorsports as a full-time driver. He will debut with the team at the Daytona 500 scheduled for February 16, 2025.

