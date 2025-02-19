"Sterling Marlin and Dale Earnhardt signed that jacket”: Frankie Muniz recollects visiting the tragic Daytona 500 race that killed the Intimidator

Frankie Muniz once mentioned how the 2001 Daytona 500 impacted his life and racing career. He recalled watching the race while wearing a jacket signed by Sterling Martin and Dale Earnhardt Sr., who tragically passed away on the final lap.

Muniz shared the story ahead of his ARCA Menards Series debut in 2023. He was scheduled to run a full-time schedule with Rette Jones Racing, driving the No. 30 Ford, which was underpinned by a chassis that Sterling Marlin used in the 2001 Daytona 500.

Moreover, the Malcolm in the Middle star rode in the passenger seat of the pace car in the "Great American Race" that year.

Considering his connections to the race, Muniz felt he belonged to the sport. Speaking about the signed jacket he wore in Ken Schrader's pit box, the New Jersey native said (via Kickin' The Tires):

"My mom was here at the race in 2001 and we actually were in Ken Schrader’s pit, I was wearing M&M’s jacket. The fact I was in the pace car with the 40 car. Sterling Marlin signed that jacket, Dale Earnhardt signed that jacket."

The 2001 Daytona 500 became more memorable when Dale Sr., nicknamed "The Intimidator", told Frankie Muniz about loving Malcolm in the Middle. The seven-time champion said the show brought him and his daughter closer.

Unfortunately, Dale Sr. was involved in a last-lap incident with Marlin and Schrader. The crash happened behind Dale Jr. and ended up taking his life.

After one full season in the ARCA Menards Series, Frankie Muniz made a few starts in the NASCAR Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series in 2024.

This year, the actor-turned-racecar driver is scheduled for a full-time ride with Reaume Brothers Racing. He kicked off the 2025 campaign with a P10 finish at the Daytona International Speedway driving the No. 33 Ford F-150.

"I couldn't ask for anything better": Frankie Muniz on P11 Daytona finish prior to Parker Kligerman DQ

In a post-race interview at Daytona, Frankie Muniz expressed satisfaction with finishing 11th in the Fresh from Florida 250. He also applauded the No. 33 Ford for its performance, allowing him to catch up with the pack.

To note, NASCAR disqualified Parker Kligerman for failing the post-race inspection, giving Corey Heim the first victory of the season. Frankie Muniz also advanced one position to break into the top 10.

Speaking with veteran NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass before the DQ, Muniz said:

"We finished 11th... I couldn't ask for anything better."

"I think this truck was so fast. I mean, like we were the second pack, I passed all the second pack, had a half a straight away to the front pack and by myself caught them," he added.

Considering the truck's performance on the superspeedway, the 39-year-old couldn't wait to race at Talladega, which is scheduled later this year.

"I feel like I can't wait for Talladega, you know what I mean? Because this truck's good," Muniz stated.

For now, Frankie Muniz is preparing for the Atlanta spring race on February 22. The 135-lap Truck Series race will start at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

