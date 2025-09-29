The 3 biggest losers from the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Kansas playoff race

The NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway had everything - overtime restarts, a stunning comeback, and Denny Hamlin handling his car with almost no power steering. Chase Elliott’s charge in the final lap delivered him a Round of 8 berth by just 0.069 seconds.

Ad

While the Toyotas looked like potential winners all day, the victory lane belonged to the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Kansas was the second race in the Round of 12. Ryan Blaney had already secured his place in the next round by winning New Hampshire. Elliott’s Kansas victory meant two of the eight semifinal spots are now locked, leaving the rest of the playoff field scrambling with only Charlotte’s Roval left before eliminations.

Ad

Trending

While there were multiple drivers and teams celebrating in Kansas, there were just as many left frustrated. Denny Hamlin’s dominance was spoiled in the final corner, though his strong points cushion keeps him secure heading into Charlotte. But others lost big ground in the championship fight. Here are three NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams who came away from Kansas as the biggest losers.

3 biggest losers in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Kansas

#3 Tyler Reddick – 23XI Racing No. 45

Ad

NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick at the Brickyard 400. Source: Imagn

Tyler Reddick needed Kansas to be a turning point. After finishing 21st at New Hampshire, he came into the weekend sitting 23 points below the cutline. On paper, a P7 finish should have helped. But it highlighted his struggles. He failed to score a single stage point or lead a lap, and looked far off his Toyota teammates.

Ad

The result leaves him 29 points below the cutline heading into Charlotte. A challenging task, given that seven of the last 10 races have ended outside the top 10. His Roval record is solid (7.8 average finish), but nothing short of a win will do at this stage.

#2 Bubba Wallace – 23XI Racing No. 23

Christopher Bell (20) and Bubba Wallace lead during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway. Source: Getty

Kansas could have been Bubba Wallace’s golden ticket. He was a top-five car all day and found himself leading the field into the first overtime restart. On the final lap, Wallace was side by side with his team owner, Denny Hamlin, but the move didn’t work in his favor. Hamlin slid up into his lane, Wallace brushed the wall, and the chance at his second win of 2025 evaporated. He limped home fifth while Chase Elliott slipped through for the win.

Ad

The consequences are costly. A win would have locked Wallace into the Round of 8 for the first time. Instead, he sits 10th in the standings, 26 points below the cutline. His Roval history doesn’t inspire confidence with a best finish of seventh in 2022 and few signs of road course dominance. To advance, Wallace likely needs a career day in Charlotte or a stroke of luck with one of his rivals faltering.

Ad

#1 Team Penske

Joey Logano (22) and Austin Cindric (2) during the NASCAR Cup Series race in Atlanta. Source: Getty

Just one week ago in New Hampshire, Team Penske looked unstoppable with a 1-2-4 finish. Kansas flipped that story upside down. The Fords were outclassed from start to finish, and all three Penske drivers battled from the rear after unapproved pre-race adjustments. Joey Logano was highest at 21st, while a multi-car wreck ruined Austin Cindric’s night as he finished 30th.

Ad

Ryan Blaney, who has already qualified for the Round of 8, came home in 24th in a backup car. The bigger problem lies with the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs picture. Logano holds the final spot, 13 points above the cutline. His record at the Roval is solid with six top 10s in seven starts, but the margin for error is thin.

Cindric, meanwhile, sits 48 points below the cutline and faces a must-win scenario. With Penske’s track record on road courses generally underwhelming, the team could easily see two of its three cars eliminated on Sunday (September 28).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.