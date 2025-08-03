Toni Breidinger makes courtside appearance at WNBA game alongside Kobe Bryant's daughter 

Model and Tricon Garage racer Toni Breidinger was recently spotted making a courtside appearance at the Dallas Wings vs Indiana Fever WNBA game alongside the late Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia Bryant.Dubbed the &quot;Coach courtside five&quot;, Toni was accompanied by musician and actor Miles Caton, actress Paige Hurd, and influencer Giovanna Ramos, in addition to Natalia. The NASCAR driver's appearance seems to be a part of her partnership with Coach, in addition to which the luxury brand is also the WNBA's official luxury handbag partner. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Toni Breidinger was spotted in the campaign for Coach's Soho Sneaker in April 2025, following which the luxury brand became the primary sponsor for the No. 5 Toyota Tundra for two races, the Michigan International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.Celebrating her partnership with the luxury brand, Toni took to social media and wrote:“Proud to have Coach on my truck for this weekend’s race at Michigan. To be a part of their SoHo Sneaker Campaign and now have them on the truck is a dream. Grateful to work with brands who embrace me and my self-expression.”In addition to her partnership with Coach, the No. 5 Tricon Garage racer has secured multiple high-profile sponsorships from brands such as Dave &amp; Buster's, Sunoco, Raising Cane's, and Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila.&quot;I want to climb the national ladder&quot;: Toni Breidinger opens up on her long-term NASCAR goals.Toni Breidinger marked her start in professional stock car racing by entering the ARCA Menards Series with Venturini Motorsports in 2018. She made her move to NASCAR in 2021 with the Camping World Truck Series. With this move, Toni became the first Arab-American female driver to compete in a national series of the motorsports organization.In a recent interview with the L.A. Times, Toni Breidinger reflected on her passion for racing and how her career as a model played a role in supporting the same, stating:“I was definitely a racer before anything. That was definitely my passion. I’ve been lucky enough to be able to do modeling to help support that passion. But at the end of the day, I definitely consider myself a racer. That’s what I grew up doing and that’s the career I’ve always wanted do to.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTalking about her appearances for her sponsors and a side-by-side modelling pursuit, the Tricon Garage racer dubbed them &quot;side hustles&quot; and said that &quot;it's all a part of the business,&quot; which goes back into her racing.During her interview with the L.A. Times, Toni Breidinger addressed how she perceives the NASCAR Truck Series as a stepping stone to the Cup Series.“I want to climb the national ladder. That’s what I’m here to do,” she said. “I wouldn’t be doing this if I didn’t have long-term plans and long-term goals. I’m a very competitive person, especially with myself.” the Tricon Garage racer saidWhile this is Toni Breidinger's rookie season with Tricon Garage, the No. 5 driver has yet to display a solid performance, given that she has clinched P20 or lower finishes in the 16 races she has been a part of.