Tony Stewart's 4 Wide Nationals photo dump features wholesome family moment and more 

Former NASCAR racer Tony Stewart recently clinched his first NHRA victory at the 4 Wide Nationals on April 13, 2025. Sharing a glimpse of the race weekend, Stewart took to Instagram and posted a carousel of images, wherein the first one featured a heartwarming glimpse of himself alongside wife Leah Pruett and son Dominic.

Ad

Other images feature Monika and Kevin Rudeen, who have collaborated with the NHRA racer via the Rayce Rudeen Foundation. Some of the images showcase a happy Stewart celebrating his 4 Wide Nationals triumph, a behind-the-scenes look at the hard work that the team puts into the race, and images featuring TSR racer Matt Haggan.

Ad

Trending

Tony Stewart joined NHRA as a racer and team owner in 2022 and earned the title of NHRA Rookie of the Year in 2024. The former NASCAR racer went against world champion Antron Brown in the final round of this year's 4 Wide Nationals, with Jasmine Salinas and Justin Ashley giving him close competition. However, when he was third off the line, Stewart powered his ride down the groove with a winning time of 3.870 seconds at 317.42 mph.

Ad

After securing the first position just .0182 seconds before Antron Brown, Tony Stewart let his emotions flow about his first NHRA career win being made special due to the presence of his wife and son. He said (via Indianapolis Star):

"There's Leah coming up the steps with Dominic, and I am not gonna lie, I about lost it. That was the cherry on top. And by the end of the day, it was the two scoops of ice cream. That's a sentimental moment."

Ad

Ad

Additionally, Stewart gave an interview to multiple journalists after the race where he commented on the negativity concerning his foray into NHRA. He said:

"Throughout my career, anytime I attempted something new, there was a group of people who said, 'He'll fail at this.' I love the naysayers. They fuel the fire and passion to do something people say I can't do."

Ad

Tony Stewart hints at being 'a part of some Indy 500 stuff' post NHRA win

Currently making waves in NHRA, Tony Stewart entered the Indy Racing League in 1996 and competed till 2001. His best finish throughout his Indy stint was when he raced for Team Menard and finished first in 1997.

During an interview after his first NHRA victory, Stewart talked about Kyle Larson attempting The Double and also hinted at his return to the Indy 500, stating (via Autoweek):

Ad

"I might be a part of some Indy 500 stuff, I don't know yet. But I don't think it's going to be in the capacity you're thinking or have been hoping for. I have so much respect for everybody in IndyCar. I mean, I've got a lot of friends over there, and I respect NASCAR so much."

Ad

The former NASCAR driver recalled that the last time he was in an Indy car was in 2001. Hence, he dubbed competing in the league as an "unrealistic" option.

Ad

Tony Stewart added that he feels like he could get through an Indy race, but he doesn't have what it takes to be in the cars for a long duration. Commending IndyCar racers on having a "good feel and read" on what the cars are and need, Stewart said that he wouldn't have that sort of input to give to the team to make the right decisions.

The NHRA racer also subtly mentioned that he had "enough participation awards from Indy."

Ad

Tony Stewart is the only racer who has completed the NASCAR-Indy 500 Cup Double on the same day by racing for 1,100 miles in 2001. The former NASCAR racer finished 3rd in the Coca-Cola 600 and 6th at Indy.

He retired from NASCAR at the end of the 2016 season, making the Homestead-Miami Speedway race that year his final one.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More