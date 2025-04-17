Tony Stewart's 4 Wide Nationals photo dump features wholesome family moment and more 

Former NASCAR racer Tony Stewart recently clinched his first NHRA victory at the 4 Wide Nationals on April 13, 2025. Sharing a glimpse of the race weekend, Stewart took to Instagram and posted a carousel of images, wherein the first one featured a heartwarming glimpse of himself alongside wife Leah Pruett and son Dominic.
Other images feature Monika and Kevin Rudeen, who have collaborated with the NHRA racer via the Rayce Rudeen Foundation. Some of the images showcase a happy Stewart celebrating his 4 Wide Nationals triumph, a behind-the-scenes look at the hard work that the team puts into the race, and images featuring TSR racer Matt Haggan.
Tony Stewart joined NHRA as a racer and team owner in 2022 and earned the title of NHRA Rookie of the Year in 2024. The former NASCAR racer went against world champion Antron Brown in the final round of this year's 4 Wide Nationals, with Jasmine Salinas and Justin Ashley giving him close competition. However, when he was third off the line, Stewart powered his ride down the groove with a winning time of 3.870 seconds at 317.42 mph.
After securing the first position just .0182 seconds before Antron Brown, Tony Stewart let his emotions flow about his first NHRA career win being made special due to the presence of his wife and son. He said (via Indianapolis Star):
"There's Leah coming up the steps with Dominic, and I am not gonna lie, I about lost it. That was the cherry on top. And by the end of the day, it was the two scoops of ice cream. That's a sentimental moment."
Additionally, Stewart gave an interview to multiple journalists after the race where he commented on the negativity concerning his foray into NHRA. He said:
"Throughout my career, anytime I attempted something new, there was a group of people who said, 'He'll fail at this.' I love the naysayers. They fuel the fire and passion to do something people say I can't do."
Tony Stewart hints at being 'a part of some Indy 500 stuff' post NHRA win
Currently making waves in NHRA, Tony Stewart entered the Indy Racing League in 1996 and competed till 2001. His best finish throughout his Indy stint was when he raced for Team Menard and finished first in 1997.
During an interview after his first NHRA victory, Stewart talked about Kyle Larson attempting The Double and also hinted at his return to the Indy 500, stating (via Autoweek):
"I might be a part of some Indy 500 stuff, I don't know yet. But I don't think it's going to be in the capacity you're thinking or have been hoping for. I have so much respect for everybody in IndyCar. I mean, I've got a lot of friends over there, and I respect NASCAR so much."
The former NASCAR driver recalled that the last time he was in an Indy car was in 2001. Hence, he dubbed competing in the league as an "unrealistic" option.
Tony Stewart added that he feels like he could get through an Indy race, but he doesn't have what it takes to be in the cars for a long duration. Commending IndyCar racers on having a "good feel and read" on what the cars are and need, Stewart said that he wouldn't have that sort of input to give to the team to make the right decisions.
The NHRA racer also subtly mentioned that he had "enough participation awards from Indy."
Tony Stewart is the only racer who has completed the NASCAR-Indy 500 Cup Double on the same day by racing for 1,100 miles in 2001. The former NASCAR racer finished 3rd in the Coca-Cola 600 and 6th at Indy.
He retired from NASCAR at the end of the 2016 season, making the Homestead-Miami Speedway race that year his final one.