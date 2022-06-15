Top 10 NASCAR drivers with the combined highest all time wins in all three national series

The Prohibition Era in the United States of America gave birth to one of the country's most loved forms of motorsport, NASCAR. Technically known as stock car racing, NASCAR is the governing body that looks over various series of stock car races around the world.

As it is with almost every form of modern motorsport, stock car racing also has ranks for drivers to go through and prove their talents on the track. Starting with grassroots series such as FloRacing's Late Model challenge and Lucas Oil's Late Model Series to bigger national events, NASCAR has an inherent hierarchy built-in for its drivers.

The highest form of the sport comes with its three national-level series, namely the Camping World Truck Series, Xfinity Series, and Cup Series. A driver is expected to prove his abilities in either of the first two before heading into the big leagues, i.e. the Cup Series.

Many drivers have had the opportunity to prove themselves on track in the three national series, with varying levels of success. Only a handful, however, can boast absolute dominance in each one.

10 NASCAR drivers with the combined highest all-time wins in all three national series

The following drivers have had the most success in terms of combined wins in all three national series of the sport:

#10 Cale Yarborough (83 wins)

Cale Yarborough is one of the two drivers in NASCAR history to have won three consecutive Cup/Winston Series championships. The Timmonsville, South Carolina native has amassed a total of 83 Cup Series starts in his career.

#9 Jimmie Johnson (84 wins)

Seven-time Cup Series champion and current NTT IndyCar Series driver Jimmie Johnson is one of the greatest modern-day drivers in stock car racing history. Johnson's win tally includes 83 Cup Series and 1 Xfinity Series victory.

#8 Bobby Allison (86 wins)

Bobby Allison competed in the NASCAR Cup Series from 1961 to 1988 and amassed 84 Cup Series wins and 2 Xfinity Series wins, along with a Cup Series championship.

#7 Mark Martin (96 wins)

Batesville, Arkansas native Mark Martin has etched his name in the sport's history with a total of 96 victories, of which 40 came in the Cup Series, 49 in Xfinity, and 7 in the Camping World Truck Series.

#6 Darrell Waltrip/Dale Earnhardt Sr. (97 wins)

Darrell Waltrip and Dale Earnhardt Sr. are tied for the sixth position with 96 victories each. Earnhardt Sr. has 7 Cup Championships to Waltrip's 3. Waltrip, however, has more Cup Series victories than Earnhardt at 84 to the latter's 76.

#5 Jeff Gordon (98 wins)

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon has 93 Cup Series victories and 5 Xfinity Series victories to his name along with 4 Cup Series championships.

#4 David Pearson (106 wins)

David Pearson, often nicknamed 'The Silver Fox', has 105 Cup Series and 1 Xfinity Series victories to his name over the course of his career.

#3 Kevin Harvick (119 wins)

Current Cup Series driver for Stewart-Haas Racing, Kevin Harvick has established himself in the history books of the sport with 58 Cup Series, 47 Xfinity Series, and 14 Camping World Truck Series victories.

#2 Richard Petty (200 wins)

Richard 'The King' Petty doesn't need any introduction. With 200 Cup Series victories to his name, along with 7 championships, he has etched his name in the annals of the sport indelibly.

#1 Kyle Busch (224 wins)

Only the second active driver to be featured on this list, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch holds the ultimate bragging rights with 60 Cup Series, 102 Xfinity Series, and 62 Camping World Truck Series victories to his name. Busch also has 2 Cup Series and 1 Xfinity Series championship to his name.

