Top 4 NASCAR drivers including Denny Hamlin who won their maiden race at the Pocono Raceway

Coming into the NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Pocono Raceway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin is one of many drivers who have fond memories of the Pennsylvania track. 'The Tricky Triangle', as it is fondly referred to, the 2.5-mile-long track has witnessed fantastic racing over the years.

Operated as a family business in the day and age of governing-body-owned racetracks, Pocono Raceway is still run by the Mattioli and Igdalsky family. The track was designed by two-time Indy 500 winner Rodger Ward in the early 1970s, with the layout soon becoming one of the track's most unique and highlighted features.

Out of 4 NASCAR Cup Series drivers to have won their first career race at the 2.5-mile-long track, 3 are still currently active in the sport. Denny Hamlin heads into this weekend's HighPoint.com 400 on Sunday with a mindset worthy of a 6-time winner at the venue. The 400-mile-long race is expected to be one of the more popular ones with the fans owing to the great racing product the Pennsylvania track has produced over the years.

4 NASCAR Cup Series drivers including Denny Hamlin to have won their first career race at Pocono Raceway

Here is a list of 4 drivers, including Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, to have visited victory lane for the first time in the sport at Pocono Raceway. While 3 are still currently active in the NASCAR Cup Series in the 2023 season, one of them has retired from the sport.

#4 Denny Hamlin

The obvious pick for anyone who knows their NASCAR drivers' history, Denny Hamlin at Pocono Raceway is a hard-to-beat combination. The Tampa, Florida native has managed to win at 'The Tricky Triangle' 6 times, with his first Cup Series victory also coming at the 2.5-mile-long facility in 2006. The #11 Toyota Camry TRD driver became the only rookie to win at the track two times in a row after his first-ever trip to victory lane, achieving the rare 'Rookie Sweep'.

As the driver with the most wins at the track, Hamlin goes into this weekend full of confidence, in his pursuit of the 2023 post-season playoffs.

#3 Carl Edwards

Another driver from Coach Gibbs' racing outfit to have won his first career victory at Pocono Raceway is former driver Carl Edwards. Often remembered for his backflip celebrations, Edwards won at the track during the 2005 season.

#2 Chris Buescher

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver Chris Buescher is another driver who tasted victory for the first time in the Cup Series at Pocono Raceway. The #17 Ford Mustang driver for the team co-owned by Brad Keselowski managed the feat during the 2016 season of the sport.

#1 Ryan Blaney

The driver of the #12 Ford Mustang for Team Penske in the Cup Series, Ryan Blaney is the most recent first-time Cup Series winner to have achieved the victory at Pocono Raceway. Driving for the Wood Brothers Racing team back in the 2017 Cup Series season, the 29-year-old recalls fond memories of the track.

Speaking to jayski.comHe elaborated on his feelings from his win in 2017, saying:

“I never thought about it until we won there, but it’s kinda cool, that’s where I made my first quarter-midget start and got started racing. My dad’s family is from not too far away so there are a couple connections.”

Watch Denny Hamlin and the rest of the active first-time winners at Pocono Raceway try and tame 'The Tricky Triangle' once again this weekend.