"I'm a very capable driver" – Ty Dillon on deserving a full-time Cup Series ride

Ty Dillon, after four years with Germain Racing who shut shop owing to a dearth of sponsorships, has landed himself a Daytona 500 ride with Gaunt Brothers Racing(GBR) for the upcoming season.

While the Daytona 500 may be the only race he has announced so far, Ty Dillon feels he is good enough to land a full-time ride with a team going forward.

And the best possible chance to prove his mettle is the race at Daytona. Speaking about its significance and what can lie ahead, he told the Associated Press:

"I think it's a great opportunity for me and I can continue down the path to show any sponsor, any team owner, any manufacturer that I'm a very capable driver. There's a lot of opportunity that can come from this chance."

Ty Dillon will go with Bass Pro Shops and Black Rifle Coffee Company as sponsors for his No. 96 Toyota in pursuit to qualify for the February 14th race.

While his racing future still remains a grey area this season, Ty Dillon has had the performances in the past to back his confidence.

A victory in the Xfinity Series circuit at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and three Truck Series wins to go along with it.

The team of Dillon-Gaunt Brothers are looking to rebuild for the 2021 season, eyeing a full-time ride in the future.

Ty Dillon wants to have his own identity

The fact that Ty Dillon has been trusted by GBR to make the Daytona 500 speaks volumes of his racing prowess. However, it is to be noted that the 28-year-old has gone winless in his 162 Cup starts so far.

On the other end, Dillon has been quite vocal about carving a separate niche for himself in the sport. He comes from a rather NASCAR heavy family.

His grandfather is the team owner of Richard Childress Racing(RCR), and older brother, Austin Dillon, a former Daytona 500 winner.

"I just think having my own identity as a person really means a lot to me. My brother and I have always been thrown in the same boat as being kind of the same person. And you know, him and I are really quite different and people deserve to know us for who we are," Dillon said.

"It's not anything against my brother or my grandfather, but I have such close family ties in the sport and a lot of times people just don't see me other than one of the Dillon brothers or on Richard's shoulders," he further added.

Ty Dillon will be fighting for one of the four open slots in the Daytona 500.

He also has an outside chance of striking a deal with 23XI Racing for Daytona's exhibition road course event, but nothing official has come out yet.

