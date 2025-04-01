When a story of Michael Jordan joining NASCAR emerged as “one of those crazy April Fools jokes”

Michael Jordan's venture into NASCAR and stock car racing was predicted way back in 1997, albeit it was one of those crazy 'April Fool's jokes' and not a serious report. When MJ was at the peak of his powers with the Chicago Bulls, an April Fool's joke made rounds in the NASCAR circle, only to materialize 24 years later.

An excerpt from Jayski's 1997 news archive resurfaced on April 1, where the rumor sparked by Beckett Racing Price Guide suggested that Jordan would start a Winston Cup team. According to the report, his team would be backed by major sponsors from his endorsement portfolio, including Gatorade, McDonald's, Hanes, Nike, and Warner Bros.

The April Fool’s joke also claimed that Jordan would release a half-animated movie titled "Traffic Jam", inspired by the success of Space Jam in 1996. Additionally, the rumor suggested that his race cars would feature revolutionary technology, allowing them to change paint schemes mid-race, similar to a revolving billboard.

"Anyone hear a rumor that Michael Jordan was going to start a WC team or was it another one of those crazy April Fools Jokes???... In the current issue of Beckett Racing Price Guide, it says that Jordan plans to become the owner of a race team (which series?). The sponsorship will reportedly come from Jordan's endorsements: Gatorade, Hanes, McDonald's, Nike, and Warner Bros," the excerpt read.

"He also plans to release another half-animated movie tentatively titled, "Traffic Jam". It also says that his car will be able to change paint jobs during a race, much like a revolving billboard. Is this a joke??"

The lighthearted April Fool’s joke became reality in 2020 when Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin announced the formation of 23XI Racing. Bubba Wallace was named the driver of the #23 Toyota, with McDonald’s later joining as a primary sponsor. Nike has also featured on 23XI cars through the Air Jordan brand.

Currently in its fifth year of existence, 23XI Racing drivers have secured eight Cup Series victories and seven pole positions. Tyler Reddick clinched the regular-season championship last year and advanced to the Championship 4.

Michael Jordan's team announces new partner for 2025 season

Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing has announced Robinhood as a new partner for the 2025 season. The Silicon Valley-based fintech company offers a trading platform along with wealth management and banking services.

Robinhood will serve as the primary sponsor for Bubba Wallace’s #23 Toyota and Corey Heim’s #67 Toyota in two races each. The paint scheme will debut on Heim’s car at Kansas Speedway, with additional appearances at Chicago, Bristol, and Las Vegas.

"Our team continues to do a great job of partnering with exciting brands that share our values and believe in us. Robinhood’s dedication to market accessibility and financial literacy is important for so many people, and I look forward to representing them on track this season," Wallace said in a press release.

Bubba Wallace and the #23 team are riding a wave of momentum, with back-to-back top-three finishes. Seven races into the season, Wallace sits eighth in the standings, trailing his teammate, Tyler Reddick, in seventh and team co-owner Denny Hamlin in sixth.

NASCAR next heads to Darlington Raceway for the Throwback Weekend. The Goodyear 400 Cup race is scheduled on Sunday (Apr. 6) at 3:00 PM ET. Michael Jordan's team will hope for its first win of the season.

