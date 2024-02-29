Which NASCAR car was called the Gray Ghost? Exploring its history, drivers, and more

Few cars have written themselves into the history of NASCAR, and one car stands out for its speed and legacy - the Gray Ghost. It was built by the legendary 3-time Daytona winner crew chief Waddell Wilson and driven by Cup Series race winner Buddy Baker. The car raced its way into the pages of NASCAR history with its record-setting performances and special appearance.

To begin with, the Gray Ghost was the No. 54 Raniér Racing Oldsmobile, and the car came into the spotlight in 1978 when driver Lennie Pond secured a win at the Talladega 500. But the Gray Ghost became really famous in the following season when Buddy Baker was behind the wheel and the number changed to No. 28. Driven by Baker, the car carried the day in the 1980 Daytona 500, setting a speed record that is still unbeaten to this day (average speed of 177.602 mph).

The Gray Ghost's successes were not only about its incredible speed but also the tactics of disguise in the form of gray paint that was made to match the racetrack surface. This quality turned it into a formidable adversary, as it was often surprising to the competitors how quickly Baker piloted the race car.

However, NASCAR officials at last required the utilization of the extra Day-Glo decals to increase visibility, but the speedy image of the Gray Ghost was already set in stone.

Years after its prime, the Gray Ghost still lives inside the hearts of the NASCAR community. A significant homage to this car was paid in 2016 when Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed a throwback paint scheme at Darlington Raceway, dedicated to Buddy Baker's iconic No. 28 bullet. He said (via Hendrickmotorsports.com):

“Usually cars rarely become a thing and this car certainly drew a lot of attention because of its speed and dominance.”

A look at NASCAR Daytona's record speeds

With a history that goes back more than six decades, the Daytona International Speedway has witnessed some of the most memorable moments in NASCAR history. Here are Daytona's record speeds:

Fastest Daytona 500 run: Buddy Baker made his mark in 1980 as one of Daytona's best to secure a win in the famous No.28 "Gray Ghost" Oldsmobile. Crafted by the renowned Waddell Wilson, Baker made it to the finish line with an incredible average speed of 177.602 mph, a record-fastest Daytona 500 run.

Fastest Pole Speed: Bill Elliott has also appeared in the annals of Daytona history after he made a record qualifying run in 1987. Driving Harry Melling’s No.9 Ford Thunderbird, Elliott set a phenomenal pole speed of 210.364 mph, a record that still stands today.