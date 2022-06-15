Which NASCAR driver holds the record of most wins in all three national series in the same season?

It is not unusual to see NASCAR drivers juggle multiple series of the sport in one weekend. The Camping World Truck Series as well as the Xfinity Series are the stepping stones to the highest echelon in stock car racing, the Cup Series. While also developing and feeding younger, newer talent for the sport, both these series also serve as practice/test beds for current Cup Series drivers.

The 2022 Cup Series season has seen an increased number of drivers perform 'double-duty' on many weekends due to limited available practice time. The introduction of the Next Gen car and 18-inch wheels, as well as 30-minute practice sessions, means track-time is available at a premium.

It has been proven on multiple occasions that prior experience on the track can mean the difference between a win and a second-place finish in the Cup race. Daniel Suarez was the latest of the drivers to run two races last weekend at Sonoma Raceway, before going onto win the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

Kyle Busch has been a pioneer in this form of 'double-duty' racing during a weekend throughout his career at NASCAR. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver holds the record for the most wins in all three national series in the same season with 21 victories to his name.

The #18 Toyota Camry TRD driver has achieved this feat not only once, but twice in his career. The 2008 season saw Busch take 8 Cup Series, 10 Xfinity Series and 3 Camping World Truck Series victories, adding to a total of 21. He managed to replicate his achievements in 2013 with 4 Cup Series, 12 Xfinity Series and 5 Truck Series victories.

Daniel Suarez wins his first NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez became the latest NASCAR Cup Series winner in the 2022 Cup Series season. The Toyota/Save Mart 350 saw the Mexican driver take his first Cup Series victory. Suarez became the 12th different winner in the highest echelon of stock car racing this season.

The 30 year-old driver drove his #99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 to Victory Lane on Sonoma Raceway to clinch the third victory of the season for his team. After coming close to winning on a couple of occasions this year, Suarez has finally sealed his spot in the NASCAR Play-offs this season.

