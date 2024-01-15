Which NASCAR team does Denny Hamlin own?

Denny Hamlin, once known as the "Daytona Dominator," has moved beyond just winning races. He's now a team owner, co-founding 23XI Racing in 2020 to bring a new perspective to NASCAR. Let's explore how this shift happened.

From being a star on the track with 48 Cup Series wins, including three Daytona 500 victories, Hamlin seemingly wanted to make a bigger impact on the sport. He teamed up with basketball legend Michael Jordan to create 23XI Racing, aiming to diversify NASCAR's ownership and attract a younger fanbase.

The team name, '23XI', is a combination of '23', the number synonymous with Jordan's storied basketball career, and 'XI', signifying the No. 11 driven by Hamlin throughout his Cup Series career. It was announced in 2021 that Jordan will be the majority owner of the team while Hamlin will be the minority owner.

23XI Racing stands out for its focus on inclusivity. By having the talented Bubba Wallace, NASCAR's only full-time Black driver, in their lineup, they are also working towards better representation in the sport.

They seem to prioritize community engagement, partnering with organizations like the Boys & Girls Clubs of America through NASCAR to inspire young people and promote STEM education. This shows Hamlin's commitment to leaving a positive impact beyond the racetrack.

While 23XI Racing is still a young team, they've shown early success. Wallace's 2021 win at Talladega was a historic moment, highlighting the team's potential. With Denny Hamlin's experience and Jordan's star power, 23XI Racing seems set to become a significant force in NASCAR's future.

List of some other famous NASCAR drivers and their ownership apart from Denny Hamlin

Throughout NASCAR's rich history, iconic driver-owners have left an indelible mark on the sport:

Richard Petty: The architect behind Petty Enterprises, a powerhouse team that reigned supreme for decades.

Expand Tweet

Junior Johnson: The driving force behind Junior Johnson & Associates, securing multiple championships and etching his name in NASCAR lore.

Dale Earnhardt: Co-founder of Dale Earnhardt Inc., his brief ownership tenure added another dimension to his legendary career before his untimely passing.

Expand Tweet

Tony Stewart: From piloting the race car to steering the team, Stewart seamlessly transitioned from driver to full-time owner at Stewart-Haas Racing, leaving an enduring legacy in NASCAR's annals.