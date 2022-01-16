Who does Kyle Larson drive for?

Kyle Larson competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series as a driver for 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Hendrick Motorsports. In October 2020, it was announced that Kyle Larson would partner with crew chief Cliff Daniels in the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro. In 2021, his very first season with the team, he won the Cup Series championship with the organization's flagship car number.

Hendrick Motorsports @TeamHendrick



Hendrick Motorsports is the only team to win the different drivers.



Can you name all five drivers, Let's have some #TriviaTuesday fun!Hendrick Motorsports is the only team to win the #NASCAR Cup Series championship withdifferent drivers.Can you name all five drivers, #HendrickNation ? Reply below! Let's have some #TriviaTuesday fun!Hendrick Motorsports is the only team to win the #NASCAR Cup Series championship with 5⃣ different drivers. Can you name all five drivers, #HendrickNation? Reply below!⬇️ https://t.co/QOgB9nIp3Q

The team is owned by Rick Hendrick, who turned his passion for cars into a successful business venture in the retail and professional auto racing industries. Hendrick Motorsports is one of NASCAR's most decorated racing teams, with over 300 wins and 298 poles across all three major series since 1984.

NASCAR PICTURES @Nascarpixtures Rick Hendrick at his Chevrolet dealership in the late 1980’s, along side the 17 car of Darrell Waltrip, 25 car of Ken Schrader and 5 car of Geoff Bodine Rick Hendrick at his Chevrolet dealership in the late 1980’s, along side the 17 car of Darrell Waltrip, 25 car of Ken Schrader and 5 car of Geoff Bodine https://t.co/JrYg1BbAfE

It is the only team to have won the NASCAR Cup Series championship with five different drivers. They have had some of the sport's most talented drivers race for them, including Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jimmie Johnson, to name a few.

2021 champion Kyle Larson had said the following when he joined forces with Hendrick Motorsports:

“Hendrick Motorsports is a championship organization that has set a high bar for performance and for how its drivers represent the team and its partners. My goal is to win races, be a great teammate, continue my personal efforts to grow, and hold myself to that high standard personally and professionally."

The team have been reigning champions two years in a row now, with Chase Elliott becoming the youngest driver to lift the NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2020 before Kyle Larson won it in 2021.

Rick Hendrick's bond with Kyle Larson's No. 5 car

The No. 5 car has held a special place in the history of Hendrick Motorsports as it was the team's first race car number. Aside from that, it also has a deep connection with Rick Hendrick's late son Ricky, who drove his last race in what is now the Xfinity Series in the No. 5 Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

Hendrick Automotive Group @HendrickAuto A special moment of remembrance for Team Hendrick on lap five today A special moment of remembrance for Team Hendrick on lap five today 💙 https://t.co/GvsitFJmAR

Team owner Rick Hendrick told Motorsports.com that the 2021 championship win was a special one:

“I think my wife and I, when we watch that car race, it just does something to us, paying tribute to our son, the number, the colors. Then, Hendrick Cars got on it, and they got so excited about it, and we were getting ready to do another sponsorship, but they wanted the car. The whole company, it just means so much to them and our organization and the automobile side. I love that color. I love that car."

Also Read Article Continues below

Rick Hendrick will be hoping to see the No. 5 bring home many more championships as Kyle Larson begins his championship defense when the season gets underway in February.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee