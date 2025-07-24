Who is Tristan McKee? NASCAR’s top prospect and rising talent set for ARCA debut

Tristan McKee, a name steadily building buzz in America's stock car ladder, will make his ARCA Menards Series debut on August 8 at Watkins Glen International. Spire Motorsports confirmed that the 15-year-old prodigy will pilot the No. 77 Gainbridge Chevrolet SS in the General Tire 100, marking the next step in what's already a standout résume.

Ad

McKee will also race the ARCA West finale at Phoenix Raceway in November, as part of Spire's development. His entry into ARCA comes during a breakout season across the Trans Am and CARS Tours. But the roots of his career trace back to a much earlier age, and a karting record that turned heads before he was even a teenager.

The making of Tristan McKee: From karting to pro late models

Tristan McKee prepares for TA2 practice at the Trans Am Cheese Capital Cup. Source: Imagn

Hailing from Williamsburg, Virginia, Tristan McKee first cut his teeth in competitive karting. By the time he was ready to graduate to heavier machinery, he had already amassed 44 victories and six class championships- a sign of his natural racecraft. His Bandolero years were equally prolific.

Ad

Trending

McKee won the Bandolero national championship in 2020, in addition to the Charlotte Motor Speedway Summer Shootout and Atlanta Motor Speedway's Thursday Night Thunder titles. But it was his leap to the late model ranks that truly set him apart.

At just 12 years old, McKee stunned the field at Dillon Motor Speedway, winning a 100-lap CARS Pro Late Model Tour feature and becoming the youngest winner in series history. Over the next two years, McKee stacked victories at North Wilkesboro, Caraway, and Cordele, while continuing to gain seat time across Pro and Late Model Stock divisions.

Ad

The Cheese Capital Cup Trans Am race, featuring Tristan McKee. Source: Imagn

In 2022, he earned Rookie of the Year and the track championship at Orange County Speedway as an 11-year-old. Still in middle school, he went on to win Hickory's Limited Late Model feature - Fall Brawl, in the following year, which is one of the most competitive grassroots events in the South.

Ad

This impressive body of work eventually landed McKee a developmental deal with Spire Motorsports in early 2025, following strong endorsements from Josh Wise and Chevrolet's driver development team. The agreement set the stage for McKee and put him on NASCAR's radar for good.

"A really good year so far": ARCA debut marks next chapter for Tristan McKee

Tristan McKee before the Trans Am Cheese Capital Cup on Saturday, June 28, 2025. Source: Imagn

Tristan McKee's 2025 campaign began with a high-profile appearance in the JEGS/CRA All-Star Pro Late Model Tour race at Cordele Motor Speedway. He battled his way to the front and earned a win at just 14. Since then, he's maintained momentum in the Trans Am CUBE3 Architecture TA2 Series, where he currently leads the championship by 82 points.

Ad

In that stretch, he's claimed two wins, six podiums, and a track record-setting pole at Watkins Glen. Just days after reaching the minimum eligible age, he now prepares for his ARCA debut on the same course.

"I'm super excited for my debut to be on a road course... We're just at Watkins Glen a couple weeks ago with the (Trans Am) series and got the win, so I feel comfortable with the track. I'd the opportunity to do some testing in the ARCA car, but I still have a lot of preparation to do... I'm super thankful to Spire Motorsports and Gainbridge for making this happen," McKee said (via ARCA Racing).

Ad

Spire Motorsports President Bill Anthony emphasized the long-term potential behind McKee's promotion.

"Tristan McKee is one of those rare young drivers who makes you lean in and pay attention. He's shown talent, maturity, and the kind of work ethic that earns respect across our organization… Watkins Glen and Phoenix will be great tests, and we're looking forward to seeing what he can do in Spire colors," Anthony added in a press release.

Ad

The General Tire 100 at The Glen is scheduled on Friday, August 8, at 2 p.m. ET. It will be contested over 41 laps on the 2.45-mile road course and marks the 13th race on the 2025 ARCA Menards Series calendar and will be broadcast live on FS2, MRN, and ARCARacing.com.

While still young, Tristan McKee's developmental plan reflects a maturity well beyond his years: a combination of varied seat time, physical training at GM's Josh Wise-led facility in Concord, and carefully chosen race weekends that serve as launching pads for what could be a major-league NASCAR future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.