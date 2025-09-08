Winners and losers from the 2025 WWTR NASCAR playoff race

The NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at WWT Raceway widened the gulf between the contenders. Denny Hamlin got his fifth victory of the 2025 season from pole, claiming the Enjoy Illinois 300 and locking himself into the Round of 12.

The Joe Gibbs Racing veteran crossed the line 1.620 seconds ahead of teammate Chase Briscoe as the 240-lap race saw 15 lead changes among nine drivers and 10 cautions. The Round of 16 concludes Saturday under the lights, where Bristol’s tight half-mile will decide who survives.

While some teams carry momentum to Bristol, others face steep elimination odds. Here is how Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series drama unfolded.

Winners and Losers from the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Race at WWTR

Winner – Denny Hamlin (Joe Gibbs Racing)

Denny Hamlin (11) celebrates with his team after winning the Enjoy Illinois 300. Source: Imagn

Denny Hamlin left no doubt at Gateway. Starting from pole, the No. 11 led a race-high 75 laps, managed traffic through ten cautions, and controlled the closing run. Already sitting second in points, this win means he enters Bristol stress-free with a ticket to the Round of 12 in hand. More importantly, Sunday underscored that Hamlin’s Toyota is capable of title-contending pace on flat ovals - a key signal for Phoenix in November.

Loser – Josh Berry (Wood Brothers Racing)

Josh Berry (21) pits during the NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology. Source: Getty

Two playoff starts for Josh Berry and two DNFs. Darlington ended on Lap 1, and this time, contact from Chase Elliott on Lap 35 sent the No. 21 spinning into the wall. Heavy damage forced Berry behind the wall before Stage 1 was complete, cementing a disastrous -45-point deficit. Bristol now becomes a must-win scenario, yet Berry has never finished inside the top 10 there in three attempts. For a rookie playoff run, this is as rough as it gets.

Winner – Joey Logano (Team Penske)

Joey Logano (22) looks on during practice and qualifying for the Enjoy Illinois 300. Source: Imagn

Joey Logano arrived -3 on the cut line, but Gateway’s egg-shaped layout suits him. He has the best average finish (3.5) at the track and also won the inaugural race. Starting 13th, the No. 22 hovered mid-pack early, then surged: third in Stage 2 brought seven valuable points, and the car’s balance improved over the final run. Logano held steady to finish fifth, his fourth straight top-five. It puts him 21 points to the good going into the Bristol eliminator.

Loser – Alex Bowman (Hendrick Motorsports)

Alex Bowman during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series at WWTR. Source: Getty

Alex Bowman’s playoffs have been self-inflicted wounds. After pit issues buried him at Darlington, the same bug bit at Gateway. Running seventh near the end of Stage 2, a slow left-rear change erased stage points. Later, speeding on pit road compounded the damage, leaving the No. 48 in 26th. Bowman is now -35 with only Bristol remaining. He needs a win, but his Bristol average finish is 20th, and his last three races have now ended outside the top 25.

Winner – Chase Elliott (Hendrick Motorsports)

Chase Elliott before the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway. Source: Getty

Chase Elliott entered 11th, +9 on the cut, and left Gateway with daylight. Despite qualifying mid-pack, the No. 9 methodically moved forward, bagged stage points in both segments, and finished third. It was Elliott’s first top five in seven races and his best run ever at WWTR. Now +28 in ninth, he can approach Bristol with confidence rather than panic, though a win at the half-mile bullring still eludes him.

Loser – Shane van Gisbergen (Trackhouse Racing)

Shane van Gisbergen before the NASCAR Cup Series race at WWTR. Source: Imagn

SVG’s stellar debut season has hit a playoff wall. Gateway exposed his oval learning curve. He stayed in the top 10 early but slid as traffic management faltered. A pit-road speeding penalty dropped the No. 88 to 20th by Stage 2, and a Lap 156 spin sealed a 25th-place result. He now sits -15 below the cut, needing a standout run at Bristol, where he finished 38th there in the spring.

Anurup Chakraborty

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

