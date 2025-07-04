“You have to really think through your thoughts”: When Kurt Busch explained why he won’t take a top NASCAR role after retirement

Former Cup Series champion Kurt Busch featured in the famous 12-question interview by NASCAR analyst Jeff Gluck on SB Nation over a decade ago in 2012. During the interaction, Gluck questioned Busch about taking up a NASCAR role after his retirement.

The former RFK driver had an eventful Cup Series career. In his 24-year career, he amassed 34 wins, 161 top-five finishes, and 339 top-10 finishes in 776 starts. Additionally, he clinched the Cup Series championship title in 2004 while driving the #97 Ford for Roush Racing. He then went on a spree with multiple teams and announced his retirement in August 2023.

During the 12-question interview, NASCAR analyst Jeff Gluck asked Kurt Busch whether he would consider taking a broadcasting gig or becoming a high-ranking official after taking retirement. Busch had an answer prepared for the question and told Gluck:

"That's a good question. I think I could handle both, but I think I'd struggle with both. (Laughs) I'd go in the broadcast booth – that way, my opinion would be let off a little easier. When you're controlling a sport such as NASCAR, you have to really think through your thoughts and have a committee that you have to agree or disagree with. When you're a commentator and you express your opinion, whatever is on the top of your head usually sticks – and I'm more of that kind of guy."

Reflecting on Kurt Busch's career, the stock car racing association declared his name for the Hall of Fame class of 2026. Also, the Pocono Raceway honored Busch during the Great American Getaway 400 weekend on June 22, 2025, for his remarkable achievements.

"It wasn’t always peaches and cream and sunshine and rainbows": Kurt Busch got candid about his Hall of Fame induction

After Kurt Busch's induction into the Hall of Fame Class of 2026 was announced, he was interviewed by SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90. During the interview, Busch recalled his struggles and the challenges he faced to achieve the feat.

Reflecting on the same, Busch told the media:

"It was a ride. It wasn’t always peaches and cream and sunshine and rainbows. I hope to paint the picture over these next 9-10 months, and then, of course, at the Hall of Fame event, when all of us go in for the Class of 2026."

"It’s to paint a picture of my side of things, and what led to this, or why that happened, it could just be talking about a race win, or it could be why I left [Roush Fenway Racing] and went to [Team Penske], had those moments there and then why we almost should have won a race with James Finch at Sonoma, and all these stories that I can’t wait to tell everyone," he added.

Kurt Busch had a deep connection with his former teammate Matt Kenseth at Roush Racing. The duo often exchanged valuable insights and helped each other improve. Busch left the team after competing for six years, while Kenseth spent 13 full-time seasons.

